Taylor Russell looked stunning in a floor length white gown as she attended the BAFTA Awards ceremony on Sunday evening. However, fans were left wondering why she was walking alone and where was her boyfriend Harry Styles?

The Canadian actress, 29, and pop star who recently turned 30 have reportedly been dating since June 2023. Harry Styles split from ex-girlfriend Oliva Wilde in November 2022 after two years of dating.

Taylor Russell and Harry Styles sparked relationship rumours after being spotted together on numerous occasions including at his concert in July 2023 and whilst out Vienna the same month.

In August the pair looked cosy as he attended the opening night of her play The Effect, at the National Theatre in London. They were also seen by fans at the U2 concert in Las Vegas where Harry debuted his newly shaved buzzcut.

Why didn’t Harry Styles attend the BAFTAs with Taylor Russell?

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have so far kept their relationship private but the main reason he wasn’t with her on the red carpet was because of football. That’s right, just like in every other relationship where there is a huge football fan, sometimes the game comes before anything else - even the BAFTAs.

Harry Styles was seen supporting his beloved Manchester United as they played Luton at Kenilworth Road. Before the match started, Harry chatted with the Sky Sports team Gary Neville, Jamie Redknapp, Curtis Davies and Hatters' captain Tom Lockyer who all got selfies with the popstar.

The hit maker has been a fan of Manchester United since childhood. Speaking to Female First at the 2013 premiere for 'The Class of 92, Harry Styles said: “David (Beckham) is inspiring. He's a legend. This film is amazing because it's the team I grew up watching”.