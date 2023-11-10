Harry Styles was spotted with new buzz cut at U2 concert with Taylor Russell, here are the mens' hairstyles that will be trending in 2024

5 Men's hair trends 2024 including Harry Styles buzz cut

Harry Styles fans are mourning the loss of his hair after pictures emerged of the singer rocking a new buzz cut. The As It Was singer, 29, recently sent fans into meltdown this week after gossip site DeuxMoi shared images of him at a U2 concert in Las Vegas with girlfriend actress Taylor Russell with all of his luscious locks completely shaved off.

The singer has become as well known for his shiny, floppy hairstyles as he has his singing talents. It seems his fans aren't taking it too well with ‘Harri’s’ (the name given to Harry Styles fan) are taking to social media and commenting: “To everyone posting the pic Harry Styles with his shaved head, please stop it’s hurting me emotionally, mentally and physically,” another fan wrote “Harry styles stick your hair back on right now..”

There has been speculation that Harry Styles decided to cut all of his hair off after Taylor Swift released her re-recorded album ‘1989 (Taylor’s version)’ or that his decision was following the actors SAG-AFTRA strike; it could be he has done it for an upcoming role.

However, the most obvious reason Harry Styles has shaved all of his hair off is that he is getting ahead of the curve as the buzz cut will be one of the most popular hairstyles for men in 2024 - along with these other ‘styles’.

The Man Bun/Ponytail

Love it or hate it, the 2010’s men's hairstyle of choice is set to make a huge comeback in 2024. The casual longer hairstyle tied up in half- ponytail or bun style will be seen everywhere in 2024. Celebrities including Chris Hemsworth, Johnny Depp and David Beckham were all fans of the original trend.

Messy Fringe

Keeping it hairstyle as a short back and sides with messy fringe means it’s easy to maintain. Ask your stylist to keep the fringe long enough that you can style it - either straight or curly this style will suit anyone.

Floppy hairstyle

Harry Styles may end up growing back all of his hair as shiny healthy floppy hair will be a big trend next year. Over the past few years there has been a rise in men's beauty products and 2024 will see more brands launching wider hair care ranges - not just the standard 2in1 shampoo and body wash.

Side parting

If you are looking for a more slick hairstyle, then the side parting is for you. The style originated in the 1950s with the rise of rockabilly artists such as Elvis Presley and Buddy Holly. Ask your stylist for a skin fade with side parting for a modern and edgier look.

Buzz cut