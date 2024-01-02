Aaron Taylor-Johnson, James Norton, and Damson Idris are among the favourite actors to play the next James Bond

The latest James Bond betting odds show a clear frontrunner in the race to replace Daniel Craig as 007. It’s been more than two years since Craig’s emotional farewell to Bond in No Time To Die, but the actor who will fill his shoes has still not been announced.

Craig played Bond in five films and left his mark on the character, but fans are now eager for news on Bond 26, the untitled upcoming spy film from EON. The new film may see the first Black James Bond - Lashana Lynch played a 007 in No Time To Die, but whilst she had Bond’s codename, she was playing a different spy.

EON also faces a challenge in resurrecting Bond for the next film. The next film will take place more than 60 years after the first movie, Dr No, but there has always been some loose continuity between each incarnation of Bond. It will be interesting to see how (spoiler alert) the spy’s death in the previous film is handled when Bond makes a return.

James Norton, Damson Idris, and Henry Cavill are all in the running to play the next James Bond

Who could play the next James Bond?

These are the latest betting odds for the next James Bond actor according to odds comparison site Oddschecker:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 7/4

The actor, known for Kick-Ass, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and upcoming Marvel film Kraven the Hunter, has topped the odds lists for months now, though he hasn’t spoken about the role. He’s managed to maintain a lead in the Bond race despite not appearing in any films or TV shows last year.

Damson Idris - 3/1

Snowfall and Swarm star Damson Idris is joint second favourite to take over from Daniel Craig. If he is picked he will make history as the first Black actor to play James Bond in the character’s 60-plus year screen history.

Henry Cavill - 3/1

Once you’ve played Superman everything else looks like a step down, but the Man of Steel, and Witcher star has been a Bond favourite ever since Craig announced that he would step down from the role.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the current favourite to play James Bond after Daniel Craig

James Norton - 5/1

James Norton really made his mark following his standout appearance in BBC crime drama Happy Valley, playing the sadistic villain Tommy Lee Royce . He has also starred in McMafia, War & Peace, and Grantchester, but James Bond would mark a major step in his career.

Rege-Jean Page - 5/1

The actor came to prominence after a leading role in the first season of Bridgerton, one of Netflix’s most popular original shows of all time. He left the series because he wanted to move on to other roles, but if he got the Bond gig, he’d probably stick around for a few films.

Paul Mescal - 8/1

Star of the romantic drama, Mescal has had leading parts in Normal People, Aftersun, All of Us are Strangers, and Foe, so a turn as Bond would be a change in direction for the star. However, his upcoming role in thriller film A Spy by Nature could be a precursor to more spy movies.

Dev Patel - 8/1

The actor, best known for starring in 2009 Best Picture winner Slumdog Millionaire, would be the first Bond actor of Indian heritage if he were to get the part. His most recent roles include starring in fantasy drama The Green Knight, and Wes Anderson shorts The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, and Poison.

Daniel Craig played James Bond in five films including No Time To Die

When will the new James Bond film be released?

EON Productions has not yet announced a firm release date for the next James Bond movie. No Time To Die was released six years after Spectre, due to delays caused by the Covid pandemic - this was the longest gap between Bond movies so far, and it’s unlikely that we’ll have to wait as long for the next film.

However, the very earliest Bond 26 is expected to arrive is 2025 as Barbara Broccoli, a producer on the franchise, said that she doesn’t expect filming to start until at least this year.

Assuming that a new actor is chosen and filming gets underway this year, with production being completed in early 2025, the next film could be ready to hit cinemas by late 2025. But, if production doesn’t take place this year then we won’t see a new Bond film until at least 2026.

How will James Bond come back?

A big question EON needs to answer is how the character of James Bond will be brought back to life, given that he was utterly destroyed by a barrage of missiles at the end of No Time To Die.

Craig’s Bond is the first to actually die, previously the spies have always bested the villains and escaped with their own life, and replacing the actor has not led to a complete change in the character’s history.