5 of the best Beauty Easter eggs 2024 including Lush, LookFantastic and Glossybox. Photos by Lush (left), LookFantastic (top right) and Glossybox (bottom right).

Easter isn't just about chocolate indulgence anymore, it's about indulgence full stop. For beauty lovers, that means getting some luxurious skincare and make-up.

If you are one such beauty lover, you'll be hoping that the Easter bunny brings you a beauty Easter egg. Here is a round-up of five of the best ones available this year, so you can get your request into the famous rabbit in plenty of time ahead of Easter Sunday (March 31).

Following in the footsteps of Christmas advent calendars, which now house much more than choccies, this Easter luxury is the perfect treat for those who want plenty of self-care goodies in their egg in 2024.

Below you'll find all the details you need so you can select yours.

LookFantastic £ 50.00 Buy now Buy now All seven products in the LookFantastic 2024 Beauty Egg are listed below: Medik8 Crystal Retinal Ceramide Eye Cream - Full-size (Worth £54)

ELEMIS Superfood Facial Oil - Full-size (Worth £50)

Philip Kingsley Elasti-Styler 5-in-1 Treatment 100ml - Full-size (Worth £29)

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dewy Set Setting Spray - Full-size (Worth £26)

ICONIC London Enrich and Elevate Mascara - Black - Full-size (Worth £22)

Caudalie Beauty Elixir - Deluxe size (Worth £15)

Sol de Janeiro Delícia DrenchTM Body Butter - Deluxe size (Worth £10)

Rituals £ 37.50 Buy now Buy now The eggs contain three bestselling bath and body products from the brand's most loved collection: 1X The Ritual of Sakura Recovery Hand Balm

1X The Ritual of Sakura Foaming Shower Gel

1X The Ritual of Sakura Hair & Body Mist for Gift Set You can choose from two scents (and colours): The Ritual Of Sakura (pink) or The Ritual Of Karma (blue)

L'Occitane £ 18.50 Buy now Buy now There are four L'Occitane beauty easter eggs to choose from: the cherry blossom, the shea butter, the almond and the premium almond. They each include a variety of bath and body products, including hand cream, shower gel or oil and body moisturiser. Prices are £18.50 for all, except the premium almond which is £25.

Glossybox £ 40.00 Buy now Buy now The Glossybox beauty egg contains 12 beauty treats worth over £167 for just £40. They've all been specially curated for Easter time, including luxurious lotions and luminous potions, each designed to elevate your springtime routine. The box contains: L'Oreal Professional Metal Detox Shampoo & Hair Mask (Deluxe Size): Worth £17.83

Schwarzkopf Professional OSiS+ Session Extra Strong Hold Hairspray (Deluxe Size): Worth £5.99

Guvu Velvet Lip Cream (Full Size): Worth £22.00

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask (Deluxe Size): Worth £10.95

Amix Eye Revive Eye Mask (Full Size): Worth £3.99

Elemis Pro-Collagen Morning Matrix (Deluxe Size): Worth £49.00

Elf Power Grip Primer (Deluxe Size): Worth £5.00

Iconic London Highlight Pencil (Full Size): Worth £16.00

This Works Stress Check Sleep Lotion (Full Size): Worth £16.00

Bondi Sands Wild Strawberry Lip Balm (Full Size): Worth £4.95

BH Cosmetics Hangin'n Hawaii Colour Eyeshadow Palette (Full Size): Worth £16.00