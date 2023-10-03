Pamela Anderson seen makeup free at PFW: Is it time we stop making a big deal out of women not wearing makeup?
Pamela Anderson was described as “brave” for attending Paris Fashion Week without makeup
There was a time when I wouldn’t leave the house without wearing a full face of Kardashian style contour makeup. I can’t remember exactly when it was but these days, more often than not I go out without any makeup on and it doesn’t make me brave.
Is it time we stop making a big deal out of women not wearing makeup?
Baywatch star Pamela Anderson,56, has been stepping out bare-faced during Paris Fashion Week and yet it has been seen as something to praise or condemn. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has praised Pam-An for being “brave”. What!!! Are we really brave if we dare to step out of the house without makeup? Jaime Lee Curtis also described it as an “act of courage”. What sort of message is this sending to the younger generation?
The UK has only just hosted its first ever makeup-free beauty pageant. It sounds crazy to think that we haven’t done this before. The winner of the beauty pageant was Dental Nurse Natasha Beresford, 26, who wore nothing on her face but a smile. That is exactly what we should be seeing more of.
There are so many naturally beautiful people out there but thanks to social media we have been conditioned into thinking that it’s makeup that makes us beautiful. But it’s not, makeup is there to enhance our beauty, not camouflage or completely cover our skin.
Not wearing makeup shouldn't be seen as being brave or courageous. It shouldn't be seen as anything. We should all feel confident enough to go out without makeup on and not be made to feel like we are rebelling against what society now sees as the norm. Of course that would be in an ideal world...