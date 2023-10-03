Pamela Anderson was described as “brave” for attending Paris Fashion Week without makeup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was a time when I wouldn’t leave the house without wearing a full face of Kardashian style contour makeup. I can’t remember exactly when it was but these days, more often than not I go out without any makeup on and it doesn’t make me brave.

Is it time we stop making a big deal out of women not wearing makeup?

Baywatch star Pamela Anderson,56, has been stepping out bare-faced during Paris Fashion Week and yet it has been seen as something to praise or condemn. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has praised Pam-An for being “brave”. What!!! Are we really brave if we dare to step out of the house without makeup? Jaime Lee Curtis also described it as an “act of courage”. What sort of message is this sending to the younger generation?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK has only just hosted its first ever makeup-free beauty pageant. It sounds crazy to think that we haven’t done this before. The winner of the beauty pageant was Dental Nurse Natasha Beresford, 26, who wore nothing on her face but a smile. That is exactly what we should be seeing more of.

Natasha Beresford, Temi Adeyemi, Afrose Ameen, Lauren Malone and Atlanta Richards at Miss England 'Miss London' pageant, September 29 2023. Photo released October 2 2023. See SWNS story SWMRbeauty. A dental nurse has been crowned the winner of the 'world's first ever' make-up free beauty pageant - after wowing the judges with her natural beauty. Natasha Beresford, 26, took to the catwalk 'bare faced' to be named Miss London 2023 in the Miss England contest on Friday evening (29/9). The regional heat featured 19 women competing completely make-up free in a first in the competition's 95-year history.

There are so many naturally beautiful people out there but thanks to social media we have been conditioned into thinking that it’s makeup that makes us beautiful. But it’s not, makeup is there to enhance our beauty, not camouflage or completely cover our skin.