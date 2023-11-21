Home gadgets are some of the most highly sought after items in the Black Friday sales - here are five of the best deals on homeware products during the 2023 event

5 best Black Friday 2023 home gadgets - Ninja dual zone airfyer, Dualit toaster and Shark cordless vacuum and more. Photos by Shark (left), Amazon (top and bottom right).

Black Friday 2023 is almost here, but these days many brands and retailers don't wait until the dedicated day to launch their deals. Instead, they start slashing prices on their goods as soon as November begins. That's good news for shoppers as it means there's always a bargain to be had during the month, but it can also create quite an overwhelming shopping environment as it's easy to wonder which are the best deals and if you should take the plunge and press the 'buy' button or if there may be a better discount offered elsewhere.

So, NationalWorld has done all the research and comparisons for you and has rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals. You will be able to find many different articles all the way throughout the month on our dedicated Black Friday page.

One of the most popular categories of goods people look for each year during this retail period is homeware and home gadgets. So, in this article, we take a look at five of the best home items that you can buy right now in the (early) Black Friday sales. If you do see anything you like, we advise you act quickly and follow the links provided to buy as items in the sale often sell out quickly. Be sure to keep checking our specific Black Friday page too, as new deals will drop throughout the month so we'll continue to publish new articles. All prices included below are correct at the time of writing.

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer MAX £ 179.99 Buy now Buy now The Ninja dual zone airfyer is one of the must have home gadgets, and it was so popular last year that it continually sold out. In fact, anyone who unwrapped one of these on Christmas morning 2022 felt like they've been given gold. The product is expected to be equally popular this year, and right now Amazon is treating foodies by offering a discount on this highly sought after item. This 6-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer features sleek accents and includes a pair of silicone tongs, which makes it an Amazon exclusive. It has six cooking functions: Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat, Dehydrate. With two draws, this means you can cook two things in different ways at the same time, but still sync the cooking times so that everything is ready at the same time. It's ideal for many reasons, including households where people have different dietary requirements. You have two colour choices, silver and black or copper and black.

Dualit 46025 2 Slot Long Lite Toaster £ 104.95 Buy now Buy now How many times have you had to cut the crusts off your bread before you put it in the toaster - even though you do actually like the crusts - because it simply won't fit without doing so? Well, you won't have to do that anymore. The most appealing feature about this Dualit toaster is the extra long slots, but that's not all it offers. There's also a bagel function, as well as eight different toasting shades to choose from so everyone can enjoy their breakfast just as they like it. It may be an expensive toaster, but it's an investment worth making.

Kenwood kMix KMX754BK Stand Mixer with 5 Litre Bowl £ 229.00 Buy now Buy now If watching Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off, has made you want to bring out your inner Paul Hollywood or Prue Leith then you'll be able to prepare your recipes to absolute perfection with this black Kenwood food mixer. With a high performance 1000 Watt power output, it combines ingredients in no time. It comes with a handy beater tool which effortlessly creates light and fluffy sponges, and the whisk attachment thoroughly mixes every gram of butter and sugar, so you can make a delicious buttercream for your creation. If you like making homemade bread, you’ll love the brilliant dough hook too. You’ll have full control over your recipe as well thanks to the variable speed settings, which help achieve the ideal consistency for your recipe. Available in black or cream.

Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Cordless Vacuum [Single Battery] IZ400UK £ 249.99 Buy now Buy now Vacuuming is one of those house chores that we all have to do, so make it as easy as possible with one of the best vacuums on the market. In February, this one was listed among the best vacuum cleans by Which. According to Shark, this particular model offers the best ever hair pick-up with Anti Hair Wrap Plus. It removes hair from the brush-roll so you don’t have to, and the Clean Sense IQ delivers up to 50% more dirt pick-up than previous modeals. You get up to 60 minutes of run-time from a single charge of the removable battery pack. It's also perfect for carpets and hard floors, so you can use it in all rooms of your home. It's no surprise that Shark vacuums are another one of the most highly sought after items every year in the seasonal sales.