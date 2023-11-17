For budget-travellers, Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to land a discounted flight from airlines such as Ryanair, easyJet, Tui and more

Black Friday flight deals 2023 including Ryanair, EasyJet, Tui and more revealed

Black Friday is weeks away but that doesn't mean holiday hopefuls shouldn't start preparing for the big day. To mark the occasion, flight companies across the UK including Ryanair, EasyJet, Tui and more, will be tempting customers with huge discounts and unmissable deals.

Black Friday, which takes place this year on November 24, is one of the biggest events in the world for consumers and could be the perfect opportunity for anyone thinking of ticking a travel hotspot off their bucket list.

Many flight companies are yet to unveil their plans for this year's Black Friday, we’ll be keeping this guide updated and make sure budget travellers are the first to know when a hot deal goes live.

Whether you're looking for a cheap European holiday in spots like Greece's Rhodes and Spain's Murcia or fancy starting 2024 with a winter holiday, here is what we know so far about the top Black Friday flight deals for 2023 so far.

Black Friday flight deals 2023

Ryanair

If you're not an email subscriber to Ryanair ahead of Black Friday, you'll be missing out. From November 21, the budget airline will be rolling out a series of new deals on flights to Europe's top spots including Spain, Italy and Portugal. Visit the Ryanair website for more information on how to sign up.

easyJet

Every year, easyJet offers huge discounts on popular routes across Europe and beyond. From city stops, beach breaks and ski destinations, it's not uncommon to see Black Friday deals reach as low as £15.

Dedicated Black Friday deals will go live from November 24 but easyJet is urging anyone interested to bookmark its Black Friday Flight Deals page to keep up with upcoming offers. Whilst you're at it, you can survey the range of super-cheap flights they already have an offer too.

Tui

Known for offering incredible deals on flights that can save you up to £200 off selected destinations, Tui is set to go live with their Black Friday deals during next week. If you’re not sure where to start, Tui is urging customers to sign up to receive its weekly emails where the best Black Friday 2023 holiday deals and codes are sent straight to your inbox.

British Airways

For travellers looking for a discount on flights all over the world, British Airways is the best bet. With flight routes covering six continents, who knows what fantastic locations might be included in this year's Black Friday sale.

British Airways is yet to unveil the flights we can expect to see discounted on Black Friday but it's worth keeping an eye on the BA website during Cyber Week. In the meantime, take a look at the airline's cheapest flights with huge discounts on worldwide destinations.

Virgin Atlantic

