An updated list of affected departures and arrivals at airports including Birmingham, Gatwick, Manchester, and Edinburgh

Strikes, air traffic control staff sicknesses, and a technical meltdown has caused chaos across airports in recent months, cancelling and delaying hundreds of flights.

Over the August bank holiday a technical fault by National Air Traffic Services (Nats) led to hundreds of flights being cancelled.

According to the Daily Mail, senior aviation sources claim up to 650,000 people have been caught up by delays and cancellations because of problems at Nats.

Last week, due to short notice staff sickness at the tower at Gatwick Airport, Nats imposed a 800-flight limit, reducing the rate of arrivals and departures.

Nats confirmed it is working to a plan agreed with the London airport to “deliver further resilience ahead of summer 2024”.

Ahead of the October half term, further chaos is set to hit Brits planning on travelling abroad as strikes have been announced which will affect flights.

Jet2 has issued an urgent warning to holidaymakers hoping to travel to Spain over the half as ground handlers have announced a series of strikes taking place between September and January.

While in October 170 baggage staff at Heathrow Airport, who conduct high-end maintenance and servicing of baggage carousels, will also strike over 13 separate days.

NationalWorld will be keeping this article updated every day with the latest flight cancellations and delays at every UK airport.

Every cancelled and delayed flight today from airports across the UK. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Which flights are cancelled and delayed today?

Listed are all of the flights that are cancelled or delayed today (Monday 2 October) from major UK airports.

Heathrow Airport

Departures:

10:35 BA flight to Rome - cancelled

11:00 BA flight to Frankfurt - cancelled

11:45 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled

12:25 BA flight to Dublin - cancelled

13:30 BA flight to Barcelona - cancelled

14:20 BA flight to Copenhagen - cancelled

16:00 BA flight to Berlin - cancelled

Arrivals

09:30 BA flight from Austin - cancelled

10:45 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled

11:05 BA flight from Paris - cancelled

11:10 Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta - cancelled

11:15 BA flight from Belfast - cancelled

15:20 BA flight from Frankfurt - cancelled

16:45 BA flight from Rome - cancelled

18:55 BA flight from Barcelona - cancelled

19:00 BA flight from Copenhagen - cancelled

20:15 BA flight from Dublin - cancelled

20:45 BA flight from Berlin - cancelled

London Luton Airport

Departures

08:20 Wizz Air flight to Suceava - delayed to 10:40

10:30 Wizz Air flight to Larnaca - delayed to 11:10

Arrivals

07:50 Wizz Air flight from Suceava - delayed to 10:01

09:40 Wizz Air flight from Larnaca - delayed to 10:38

London Stansted Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

09:15 Ryanair flight from Madrid - delayed to 10:00

10:30 Pegasus Airlines flight from Antalya - delayed to 11:30

10:40 Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul - delayed to 11:20

Bristol Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled flights

Birmingham Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

11:00 Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul - delayed to 10:59

East Midlands Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled flights

Manchester Airport

Departures

20:10 BA flight to London Heathrow - delayed to 23:20

Arrivals

09:05 Scandinavian Airlines flight from Stockholm - delayed to 09:34

09:35 Scandinavian Airlines flight from Copenhagen - delayed to 09:50

09:35 Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul - delayed to 09:59

10:10 Tap Portugal flight from Lisbon - delayed to 10:53

11:00 Pegasus Airlines flight from Sabiha Gokcen - delayed to 11:40

11:40 Air Transat flight from Toronto - delayed to 11:59

12:00 Emirates flight from Dubai - delayed to 12:19

Leeds Bradford Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled flights

Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Departures

09:05 easyJet flight to Belfast International - delayed to 10:15

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled flights

Newcastle International Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled flights

Exeter Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled flights

Southampton Airport

Departures

No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled flights

Glasgow Airport

Departures

14:15 BA flight to London Heathrow - delayed to 14:36

Arrivals

No delayed or cancelled flights

Edinburgh Airport

Departures

09:40 United Airlines flight to Newark N Y C - delayed to 10:40

10:40 BA flight to London City - delayed to 11:21

10:50 Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul - delayed to 11:05

11:40 BA flight to Heathrow - delayed to 11:51

11:50 BA flight to London City - delayed to 12:44

Arrivals

10:00 Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul - delayed to 10:11

11:30 United Airlines flight from Newark N Y C - delayed to 12:19

London City Airport

Departures

07:30 BA flight to Dusseldorf - cancelled

07:35 BA flight to Rotterdam - cancelled

07:45 KLM flight to Amsterdam - delayed to 08:50

07:50 Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt - delayed to 10:15

08:05 Swiss Air flight to Zurich - cancelled

08:25 Alitalia Airlines flight to Milan - cancelled

08:25 BA flight to Berlin - cancelled

08:30 BA flight to Nice - cancelled

08:30 Lufthansa flight to Geneva - delayed to 09:00

08:40 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled

14:10 Alitalia Airlines flight to Milan - cancelled

19:05 Alitalia Airlines flight to Milan - cancelled

Arrivals

07:30 Lufthansa flight from Zurich - cancelled

07:45 Luxair flight from Luxembourg - cancelled

07:55 Alitalia AIrlines flight from Milan - cancelled

08:10 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled

12:30 BA flight from Berlin - cancelled

13:20 BA flight from Nice - cancelled

13:40 Alitalia Airlines flight from Milan - cancelled

18:35 Alitalia Airlines flight from Milan - cancelled

Belfast International Airport

Departures

10:45 easyJet flight to Liverpool - delayed to 11:30

Arrivals