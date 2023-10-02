Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Action against match officials after "significant human error"
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down from role next year
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels actor Jake Abraham dies aged 56
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed

Cancelled and delayed flights UK: full list of affected departures and arrivals at airports including Gatwick, Birmingham, Manchester

An updated list of affected departures and arrivals at airports including Birmingham, Gatwick, Manchester, and Edinburgh

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham
3 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Strikes, air traffic control staff sicknesses, and a technical meltdown has caused chaos across airports in recent months, cancelling and delaying hundreds of flights.

Over the August bank holiday a technical fault by National Air Traffic Services (Nats) led to hundreds of flights being cancelled.

According to the Daily Mail, senior aviation sources claim up to 650,000 people have been caught up by delays and cancellations because of problems at Nats.

Most Popular

Last week, due to short notice staff sickness at the tower at Gatwick Airport, Nats imposed a 800-flight limit, reducing the rate of arrivals and departures.

Nats confirmed it is working to a plan agreed with the London airport to “deliver further resilience ahead of summer 2024”.

Ahead of the October half term, further chaos is set to hit Brits planning on travelling abroad as strikes have been announced which will affect flights.

Jet2 has issued an urgent warning to holidaymakers hoping to travel to Spain over the half as ground handlers have announced a series of strikes taking place between September and January.

While in October 170 baggage staff at Heathrow Airport, who conduct high-end maintenance and servicing of baggage carousels, will also strike over 13 separate days.

NationalWorld will be keeping this article updated every day with the latest flight cancellations and delays at every UK airport.

Every cancelled and delayed flight today from airports across the UK. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) Every cancelled and delayed flight today from airports across the UK. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)
Every cancelled and delayed flight today from airports across the UK. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Which flights are cancelled and delayed today?

Listed are all of the flights that are cancelled or delayed today (Monday 2 October) from major UK airports.

Heathrow Airport

Departures:

  • 10:35 BA flight to Rome - cancelled
  • 11:00 BA flight to Frankfurt - cancelled
  • 11:45 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled
  • 12:25 BA flight to Dublin - cancelled
  • 13:30 BA flight to Barcelona - cancelled
  • 14:20 BA flight to Copenhagen - cancelled
  • 16:00 BA flight to Berlin - cancelled

Arrivals

  • 09:30 BA flight from Austin - cancelled
  • 10:45 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled
  • 11:05 BA flight from Paris - cancelled
  • 11:10 Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta - cancelled
  • 11:15 BA flight from Belfast - cancelled
  • 15:20 BA flight from Frankfurt - cancelled
  • 16:45 BA flight from Rome - cancelled
  • 18:55 BA flight from Barcelona - cancelled
  • 19:00 BA flight from Copenhagen - cancelled
  • 20:15 BA flight from Dublin - cancelled
  • 20:45 BA flight from Berlin - cancelled

London Luton Airport

Departures

  • 08:20 Wizz Air flight to Suceava - delayed to 10:40
  • 10:30 Wizz Air flight to Larnaca - delayed to 11:10

Arrivals

  • 07:50 Wizz Air flight from Suceava - delayed to 10:01
  • 09:40 Wizz Air flight from Larnaca - delayed to 10:38

London Stansted Airport

Departures

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

  • 09:15 Ryanair flight from Madrid - delayed to 10:00
  • 10:30 Pegasus Airlines flight from Antalya - delayed to 11:30
  • 10:40 Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul - delayed to 11:20

Bristol Airport

Departures

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Birmingham Airport

Departures

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

  • 11:00 Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul - delayed to 10:59

East Midlands Airport

Departures

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Manchester Airport

Departures

  • 20:10 BA flight to London Heathrow - delayed to 23:20

Arrivals

  • 09:05 Scandinavian Airlines flight from Stockholm - delayed to 09:34
  • 09:35 Scandinavian Airlines flight from Copenhagen - delayed to 09:50
  • 09:35 Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul - delayed to 09:59
  • 10:10 Tap Portugal flight from Lisbon - delayed to 10:53
  • 11:00 Pegasus Airlines flight from Sabiha Gokcen - delayed to 11:40
  • 11:40 Air Transat flight from Toronto - delayed to 11:59
  • 12:00 Emirates flight from Dubai - delayed to 12:19

Leeds Bradford Airport

Departures

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Departures

  • 09:05 easyJet flight to Belfast International - delayed to 10:15

Arrivals

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Newcastle International Airport

Departures

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Exeter Airport

Departures

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Southampton Airport

Departures

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Arrivals

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Glasgow Airport

Departures

  • 14:15 BA flight to London Heathrow - delayed to 14:36

Arrivals

  • No delayed or cancelled flights

Edinburgh Airport

Departures

  • 09:40 United Airlines flight to Newark N Y C - delayed to 10:40
  • 10:40 BA flight to London City - delayed to 11:21
  • 10:50 Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul - delayed to 11:05
  • 11:40 BA flight to Heathrow - delayed to 11:51
  • 11:50 BA flight to London City - delayed to 12:44

Arrivals

  • 10:00 Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul - delayed to 10:11
  • 11:30 United Airlines flight from Newark N Y C - delayed to 12:19

London City Airport

Departures

  • 07:30 BA flight to Dusseldorf - cancelled
  • 07:35 BA flight to Rotterdam - cancelled
  • 07:45 KLM flight to Amsterdam - delayed to 08:50
  • 07:50 Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt - delayed to 10:15
  • 08:05 Swiss Air flight to Zurich - cancelled
  • 08:25 Alitalia Airlines flight to Milan - cancelled
  • 08:25 BA flight to Berlin - cancelled
  • 08:30 BA flight to Nice - cancelled
  • 08:30 Lufthansa flight to Geneva - delayed to 09:00
  • 08:40 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled
  • 14:10 Alitalia Airlines flight to Milan - cancelled
  • 19:05 Alitalia Airlines flight to Milan - cancelled

Arrivals

  • 07:30 Lufthansa flight from Zurich - cancelled
  • 07:45 Luxair flight from Luxembourg - cancelled
  • 07:55 Alitalia AIrlines flight from Milan - cancelled
  • 08:10 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled
  • 12:30 BA flight from Berlin - cancelled
  • 13:20 BA flight from Nice - cancelled
  • 13:40 Alitalia Airlines flight from Milan - cancelled
  • 18:35 Alitalia Airlines flight from Milan - cancelled

Belfast International Airport

Departures

  • 10:45 easyJet flight to Liverpool - delayed to 11:30

Arrivals

  • 09:55 easyJet flight from Liverpool - delayed to 10:48
  • 09:55 easyJet flight from London Gatwick - delayed to 10:13
  • 10:50 easyJet flight from Liverpool - delayed to 11:05
Related topics:AirportsManchesterBirminghamEdinburghGatwick AirportHeathrow