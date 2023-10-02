Cancelled and delayed flights UK: full list of affected departures and arrivals at airports including Gatwick, Birmingham, Manchester
An updated list of affected departures and arrivals at airports including Birmingham, Gatwick, Manchester, and Edinburgh
and live on Freeview channel 276
Strikes, air traffic control staff sicknesses, and a technical meltdown has caused chaos across airports in recent months, cancelling and delaying hundreds of flights.
Over the August bank holiday a technical fault by National Air Traffic Services (Nats) led to hundreds of flights being cancelled.
Advertisement
Advertisement
According to the Daily Mail, senior aviation sources claim up to 650,000 people have been caught up by delays and cancellations because of problems at Nats.
Last week, due to short notice staff sickness at the tower at Gatwick Airport, Nats imposed a 800-flight limit, reducing the rate of arrivals and departures.
Nats confirmed it is working to a plan agreed with the London airport to “deliver further resilience ahead of summer 2024”.
Ahead of the October half term, further chaos is set to hit Brits planning on travelling abroad as strikes have been announced which will affect flights.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jet2 has issued an urgent warning to holidaymakers hoping to travel to Spain over the half as ground handlers have announced a series of strikes taking place between September and January.
While in October 170 baggage staff at Heathrow Airport, who conduct high-end maintenance and servicing of baggage carousels, will also strike over 13 separate days.
NationalWorld will be keeping this article updated every day with the latest flight cancellations and delays at every UK airport.
Which flights are cancelled and delayed today?
Listed are all of the flights that are cancelled or delayed today (Monday 2 October) from major UK airports.
Heathrow Airport
Departures:
- 10:35 BA flight to Rome - cancelled
- 11:00 BA flight to Frankfurt - cancelled
- 11:45 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled
- 12:25 BA flight to Dublin - cancelled
- 13:30 BA flight to Barcelona - cancelled
- 14:20 BA flight to Copenhagen - cancelled
- 16:00 BA flight to Berlin - cancelled
Arrivals
- 09:30 BA flight from Austin - cancelled
- 10:45 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled
- 11:05 BA flight from Paris - cancelled
- 11:10 Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta - cancelled
- 11:15 BA flight from Belfast - cancelled
- 15:20 BA flight from Frankfurt - cancelled
- 16:45 BA flight from Rome - cancelled
- 18:55 BA flight from Barcelona - cancelled
- 19:00 BA flight from Copenhagen - cancelled
- 20:15 BA flight from Dublin - cancelled
- 20:45 BA flight from Berlin - cancelled
London Luton Airport
Departures
- 08:20 Wizz Air flight to Suceava - delayed to 10:40
- 10:30 Wizz Air flight to Larnaca - delayed to 11:10
Arrivals
- 07:50 Wizz Air flight from Suceava - delayed to 10:01
- 09:40 Wizz Air flight from Larnaca - delayed to 10:38
London Stansted Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- 09:15 Ryanair flight from Madrid - delayed to 10:00
- 10:30 Pegasus Airlines flight from Antalya - delayed to 11:30
- 10:40 Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul - delayed to 11:20
Bristol Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Birmingham Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- 11:00 Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul - delayed to 10:59
East Midlands Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Manchester Airport
Departures
- 20:10 BA flight to London Heathrow - delayed to 23:20
Arrivals
- 09:05 Scandinavian Airlines flight from Stockholm - delayed to 09:34
- 09:35 Scandinavian Airlines flight from Copenhagen - delayed to 09:50
- 09:35 Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul - delayed to 09:59
- 10:10 Tap Portugal flight from Lisbon - delayed to 10:53
- 11:00 Pegasus Airlines flight from Sabiha Gokcen - delayed to 11:40
- 11:40 Air Transat flight from Toronto - delayed to 11:59
- 12:00 Emirates flight from Dubai - delayed to 12:19
Leeds Bradford Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Liverpool John Lennon Airport
Departures
- 09:05 easyJet flight to Belfast International - delayed to 10:15
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Newcastle International Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Exeter Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Southampton Airport
Departures
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Glasgow Airport
Departures
- 14:15 BA flight to London Heathrow - delayed to 14:36
Arrivals
- No delayed or cancelled flights
Edinburgh Airport
Departures
- 09:40 United Airlines flight to Newark N Y C - delayed to 10:40
- 10:40 BA flight to London City - delayed to 11:21
- 10:50 Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul - delayed to 11:05
- 11:40 BA flight to Heathrow - delayed to 11:51
- 11:50 BA flight to London City - delayed to 12:44
Arrivals
- 10:00 Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul - delayed to 10:11
- 11:30 United Airlines flight from Newark N Y C - delayed to 12:19
London City Airport
Departures
- 07:30 BA flight to Dusseldorf - cancelled
- 07:35 BA flight to Rotterdam - cancelled
- 07:45 KLM flight to Amsterdam - delayed to 08:50
- 07:50 Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt - delayed to 10:15
- 08:05 Swiss Air flight to Zurich - cancelled
- 08:25 Alitalia Airlines flight to Milan - cancelled
- 08:25 BA flight to Berlin - cancelled
- 08:30 BA flight to Nice - cancelled
- 08:30 Lufthansa flight to Geneva - delayed to 09:00
- 08:40 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled
- 14:10 Alitalia Airlines flight to Milan - cancelled
- 19:05 Alitalia Airlines flight to Milan - cancelled
Arrivals
- 07:30 Lufthansa flight from Zurich - cancelled
- 07:45 Luxair flight from Luxembourg - cancelled
- 07:55 Alitalia AIrlines flight from Milan - cancelled
- 08:10 KLM flight from Amsterdam - cancelled
- 12:30 BA flight from Berlin - cancelled
- 13:20 BA flight from Nice - cancelled
- 13:40 Alitalia Airlines flight from Milan - cancelled
- 18:35 Alitalia Airlines flight from Milan - cancelled
Belfast International Airport
Departures
- 10:45 easyJet flight to Liverpool - delayed to 11:30
Arrivals
- 09:55 easyJet flight from Liverpool - delayed to 10:48
- 09:55 easyJet flight from London Gatwick - delayed to 10:13
- 10:50 easyJet flight from Liverpool - delayed to 11:05