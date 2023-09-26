The airport has made the “difficult decision” to impose a daily 800-flight limit this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Several flights are delayed from a major UK airport today (Tuesday 26 September) after its CEO announced the “difficult decision” it would be limiting the number of journeys this week.

The move comes amid air traffic control staffing problems caused by sickness - 30% of air traffic services (Nats) tower staff are unavailable for a variety of medical reasons, including Covid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A daily 800-flight limit, affecting both departures and arrivals, has been imposed from Monday (25 September) and will run until Sunday (1 October) bringing more travel misery to holidaymakers.

London Gatwick’s chief executive Stewart Wingate described the move as “a difficult decision”, but said it was needed to create “reliable flight programmes” amid ongoing work with Nats (National Air Traffic Services) to “build resilience in the control tower”.

It comes after the airport was slammed as a “f*****g embarrassment” yesterday (Monday 25 September) over its delays to a number of flights.

Affected flights today from Gatwick Airport as Covid causes staff shortages. (Photo: Getty Images)

Matt Catlin posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, questioned how Gatwick Airport can “call itself an airport” after he had a “long delay getting home”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nats said it is “very sorry” that staff being off ill “will have an almost immediate impact” on the airport.

The company said it has been “very clear that we inherited a staff shortage when we took over the contract last autumn” and it is “working to return the team to full strength”.

Nats confirmed it is working to a plan agreed with the London airport to “deliver further resilience ahead of summer 2024”.

Stewart Wingate, CEO of London Gatwick, said: “This has been a difficult decision but the action we have taken today means our airlines can fly reliable flight programmes, which gives passengers more certainty that they will not face last minute cancellations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are working closely with NATS to build resilience in the control tower, and this decision means we can prevent as much disruptions as possible.

He added: “London Gatwick would like to apologise to any passengers who have been impacted by these restrictions.”

Listed are the flights departing from the airport that are delayed today.

Currently there are no departing flights that are cancelled.