A passenger said he had “another long delay getting home” and the airport is using staff shortages as “an excuse to get out of paying compensation”

A major London airport has been slammed as a “f*****g embarrassment” over its delays to a number of flights.

Matt Catlin posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, questioned how Gatwick airport can “call itself an airport” after he had a “long delay getting home”.

He said: “Another long delay getting home with @TUIUKask due to “staff shortages” at @Gatwick_Airport anyone flying into/from Gatwick? There using the excuses staff shortages so they can get out of paying compensation.

“Call yourself an airport @Gatwick_Airport your a f*****g embarrassment”.

It comes after a number of flights were delayed from the airport last night (Sunday 24 September) as many passengers took to social media to share their annoyance.

Another user on X also posted: “AI172 should have departed at 20:00 - whilst I can see the gate number online, my mum at the airport has been asked to wait by the screen in a very packed terminal, airport are blaming the airline but can’t be the case as ALL flights are delayed. Answers please?”.

This morning (Monday 25 September) Gatwick Airport responded to the user above saying that a “short notice sickness in the Air Traffic Control tower including cases of Covid-19” and “temporary air traffic control restrictions were put in place yesterday” which “has caused some delays and cancellations by some airlines.”

Gatwick Airport told NationalWorld: “We worked hard to minimise disruption and we apologise for any inconvenience. The Air Traffic Control Tower is fully staffed this morning.”

Santiago Acosta said on X that there were “delays, delays and delays” from Gatwick Airport last night.

He posted: “What a TERRIBLE SERVICE from @Gatwick_Airport! Delays, delays & delays. Terrible on site information.”

Today there are more flights due to depart from Gatwick Airport that have been delayed.

Listed are the delayed flights from the airport today (Monday 25 September).

07:55 BA flight to Nice - delayed to 09:15

08:20 BA flight to Faro - delayed to 09:30

09:05 BA flight to Florence - delayed to 09:35

09:05 Vueling flight to Florence - delayed to 09:35

09:20 Norwegian Airlines flight to Oslo - delayed to 09:47

09:25 Tui flight to Montego Bay - delayed to 10:35

09:30 easyJet flight to Milan Linate - delayed to 10:10

14:25 BA flight to Arrecife - delayed to 14:49

14:25 Vueling flight to Arrecife - delayed to 14:49

16:25 BA flight to Amsterdam - delayed to 16:50

19:30 easyJet flight to Bodrum - delayed to 20:30