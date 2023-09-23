The London airport “apologises” for “any inconvenience caused” as flights to destinations including Rhodes, Barcelona and Corfu have all been delayed

More than 20 flights are delayed today (Saturday 23 September) from a major London airport causing more travel chaos.

On the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, London Gatwick Airport posted that “temporary air traffic restrictions have been put in place today due to poor weather” and “short notice sickness in the Air Traffic Control Tower, including cases of Covid-19.”

The airport added that this is “likely to cause delays and cancellations” and it “apologises” for “any inconvenience caused.”

The weather and Covid-related staff sicknesses has caused several easyJet flights to be delayed as well as affecting flights from British Airways and Tui.

Flights to destinations including Rhodes, Barcelona, Corfu and Palma de Mallorca have all been delayed.

Dozens of flights delayed from major UK airport over ‘staff sickness’. (Photo: Getty Images)

One passenger at Gatwick Airport this morning posted on X: “@Gatwick_Airport Wow! Just noticing how happy you are to schedule flights. YET you have insufficient air traffic control capacity to manage the schedule!

“So, a plane full of passengers sit on the tarmac with an hour’s delay as you have insufficient slots.”

It comes after hundreds of holidaymakers were forced to queue for hours at e-gate passport control yesterday (Friday 22 September) after they stopped working at several airports across the country.

Families with children and elderly passengers faced lengthy wait times overnight, with reportedly limited staff on shift at Gatwick and Luton to assist.

A London Gatwick spokesperson later confirmed that it was part of a planned “routine maintance across all airports”.

Listed are all of the flights departing from Gatwick Airport which are delayed today.