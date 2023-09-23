Gatwick Airport delays: which flights are impacted today due to ‘poor weather’ and ‘staff sickness’?
The London airport “apologises” for “any inconvenience caused” as flights to destinations including Rhodes, Barcelona and Corfu have all been delayed
More than 20 flights are delayed today (Saturday 23 September) from a major London airport causing more travel chaos.
On the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, London Gatwick Airport posted that “temporary air traffic restrictions have been put in place today due to poor weather” and “short notice sickness in the Air Traffic Control Tower, including cases of Covid-19.”
The airport added that this is “likely to cause delays and cancellations” and it “apologises” for “any inconvenience caused.”
The weather and Covid-related staff sicknesses has caused several easyJet flights to be delayed as well as affecting flights from British Airways and Tui.
Flights to destinations including Rhodes, Barcelona, Corfu and Palma de Mallorca have all been delayed.
One passenger at Gatwick Airport this morning posted on X: “@Gatwick_Airport Wow! Just noticing how happy you are to schedule flights. YET you have insufficient air traffic control capacity to manage the schedule!
“So, a plane full of passengers sit on the tarmac with an hour’s delay as you have insufficient slots.”
It comes after hundreds of holidaymakers were forced to queue for hours at e-gate passport control yesterday (Friday 22 September) after they stopped working at several airports across the country.
Families with children and elderly passengers faced lengthy wait times overnight, with reportedly limited staff on shift at Gatwick and Luton to assist.
A London Gatwick spokesperson later confirmed that it was part of a planned “routine maintance across all airports”.
Listed are all of the flights departing from Gatwick Airport which are delayed today.
- 11:25 easyJet flight to Hamburg - delayed to 12:35
- 12:00 BA flight to Vancouver - delayed to 14:03
- 12:25 easyJet flight to Inverness - delayed to 13:05
- 12:40 easyJet flight to Malaga - delayed to 13:25
- 12:45 easyJet flight to Mahon - delayed to 13:33
- 12:50 easyJet flight to Barcelona - delayed to 15:20
- 12:50 BA flight to Paphos - delayed to 13:14
- 13:20 BA flight to Tenerife - delayed to 14:11
- 13:25 easyJet flight to Rhodes - delayed to 15:00
- 13:30 BA flight to Bari - delayed to 14:00
- 13:40 Tui flight to Izmir - delayed to 14:50
- 13:45 BA flight to Santiago - delayed to 14:20
- 13:45 Iberia Airlines flight to Santiago - delayed to 14:20
- 13:45 Vueling flight to Santiago - delayed to 14:20
- 13:50 easyJet flight to Basel - delayed to 14:45
- 13:50 easyJet flight to Milan Malpensa - delayed to 14:20
- 13:50 BA flight to Montpellier - delayed to 14:25
- 14:00 easyJet flight to Marrakech - delayed to 14:30
- 14:10 easyJet flight to Palma Mallorca - delayed to 14:55
- 14:10 easyJet flight to Rhodes - delayed to 14:34
- 14:45 easyJet flight to Lyon - delayed to 15:35
- 14:50 easyJet flight to Enfidha - delayed to 15:30
- 15:55 Tui flight to Rhodes - delayed to 17:20
- 16:10 BA flight to Malta - delayed to 16:37
- 17:00 BA flight to Corfu - delayed to 17:31
- 17:25 BA flight to Palma Mallorca - delayed to 17:54