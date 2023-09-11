One customer of Gatwick Airport posted on X she paid £5 after she dropped someone off and “was there literally 30 seconds”

People have taken to social media to share the “daylight robbery” of using drop off car parks at UK airports.

One customer of Gatwick Airport Suzanne Evans posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that she paid £5 to drop someone off at Gatwick Airport yesterday (Sunday 10 September).

She slammed the charge as “utterly disgraceful”.

She said: “£5 to drop someone off @Gatwick_Airport now. Was there literally 30 seconds. So £600 an hour. Daylight robbery. Utterly disgraceful.”

On X, London Gatwick airport responded, saying: “Hello Suzanne, Here are the correct prices. The drop-off fee is not charged hourly. £5 for 10 minutes · £1 for each additional minute up to 20 minutes · Maximum charge of £25. I hope this helps. Thanks, GB.”

Ms Evans replied to the airport’s response saying “thanks for clarifying re he maximum charge” but “even at a max of £1.25 a minute your charges are still daylight robbery, yet you clearly think that’s fine!”, adding “it really isn’t.”

Many responded to Ms Evans’ message, with one user called Robert Dobinson posting that she should “think herself lucky” as it is “£7 at Stansted”.

A user named Lance Forman said: “They’ve been doing this at all the airports for a few years. It is appalling - like another tax.”

While Beulah Dutton also posted on X: “It’s £5 in Norwich too and we have a tiny airport - it’s outrageous. Airports need people so why make it difficult to get there.”

Birmingham Airport’s drop off car parking charges recently changed from 15 August causing much dismay to customers. Instead of 20 minutes free parking, motorists will now only get 10 minutes free, and anyone who parks between 10 to 15 minutes will have to pay £3 and £4 between 15 to 20 minutes.

According to Coventry Live, one customer Blake Weston wrote on Facebook: "Why don’t they just be honest. They want to increase their profits. To suggest it’s to “free up space” is a lie. That drop off car park is never even remotely full."

Here we have listed the different drop off car parking charges at the major airports across the UK.

Generally up to 15 minutes costs around £5 but Manchester Airport has the highest charge of £6 if customers stay for 10 minutes.

How much is it to drop off at my local airport?

Gatwick Airport

£5 for 10 minutes. Maximum charge £25

Heathrow Airport

£5 for every single visit

Birmingham Airport

First 10 minutes free

0-10 minutes - £3

15-20 minutes - £4

20-25 minutes - £5

25-30 minutes - £10

30-35 minutes - £15

35-40 minutes - £20

40-45 minutes - £25

45-50 minutes - £30

50-55 minutes - £35

55-1 hour - £40

Each extra 15 minutes thereafter - £5

East Midlands Airport

Up to 15 minutes - £5

Every minute after the first 15 minutes - £1

Bristol Airport

Up to 10 minutes - £5

10-20 minutes - £7

20-40 minutes - £10

40-60 minutes - £20

Each additional hour or part of thereafter - £20

Bournemouth Airport

Park up to 30 minutes - £5

30-60 minutes - £7.50

1-2 hours - £10

Manchester Airport

To be dropped off directly outside the terminals and train station the charge is £5 for five minutes and £6 for 10 minutes.

An overstay charge of £25.00 will apply after 10 minutes.

A £100 charge will be applied to those attempting to pick up passengers in the drop-off zone.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport

The Express Drop Off and Pick Up Car Park (facing the terminal) minimum £5 charge for up to 10 minutes.

Up to 20 minutes - £10

Up to one hour - £25

Drop Off 2 (400m from the Terminal) free for up to 40 minutes

Edinburgh Airport

Up to 10 minutes - £5

10-15 minutes - £10

15 minutes and above - £1 per minute

Glasgow Airport

Up to 15 minutes - £5

Up to 20 minutes - £10

Up to 30 minutes - £15

Up to one hour - £45

London Luton Airport

Up to 10 minutes - £5 for 10 minutes

Per minute thereafter - £1

London Stansted Airport

Up to 15 minutes - £7

Over 15 minutes - £25

Cardiff Airport

Free for the first five minutes

A £3 charge for every additional five minutes

Norwich Airport

Up to 30 minutes - £5

30-60 minutes - £7.50

Leeds Bradford Airport