Jane Cameron said it is “outrageous” and there “so much signage” at the airport which is “incredibly confusing”

A woman has been left with an “outrageous” £100 parking fine at a UK airport despite paying the correct fee.

Jane Cameron parked at Leeds Bradford Airport in May to pick up her elderly parents who were returning from a holiday in Majorca.

She had been told by friends that she could use a car park free of charge for half an hour and so she parked in the car park that she believed to be that area. But after staying there momentarily she realised she had parked in the mid-stay car park.

She then decided to pay the full £14 fee for the time she had spent in that car park and moved to the pick-up area.

Despite paying the correct fee and moving to the pick-up area, Jane was left with a triple-figure sum. She later appealed but it came to no avail.

She was issued the fine by Vehicle Control Services Ltd because she had initially used the wrong car park and a spokesperson at the airport said that parking signage is featured across the estate.

Woman ‘outraged’ as she lands £100 parking fine at UK airport. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

But Jane argued that there is “so much signage” which is “incredibly confusing” and makes it “difficult to know where to park.”.

She said: “It’s not that it’s inadequate, it’s just that there are so many signs that it can be difficult to know where to park.

“People are already quite anxious when they go to airports, so to penalise someone for going in the wrong car park and leaving within minutes, then paying the right fee, seems outrageous.”

In response to Jane’s complaints, a spokesperson for the airport said: “Road measures are in place at Leeds Bradford Airport to ensure the safety of motorists and passengers. Parking signage is featured across multiple roadside locations around the airport estate.

“People can find more information on the location and prices of Leeds Bradford Airport car parks on our website. Deterrents for dangerous driving are in place to protect the safety of all users.”

It comes after Which? has advised the public to pay for airport parking in advance rather than on the day to save hundreds of pounds.

Its new research found that holidaymakers are being charged up to four times more for airport parking if they pay on arrival rather than in advance.