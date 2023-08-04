Which? advises holidaymakers to rent someone’s driveway or garage as paying for parking on arrival at Manchester airport costs £311, peaking to £583 at Heathrow

Holidaymakers can be hit with a “serious financial sting” if they choose to pay for parking when arriving at a UK airport rather than paying in advance, new research has warned.

Consumer group Which? compared prices for a week’s stay in mid-August paid for on the day with those paid in advance four months earlier.

It analysed the prices at 16 UK airport car parks, revealing that holidaymakers are being charged up to four times more for airport parking if they pay on arrival rather than in advance.

The largest price difference was at Manchester airport, as the research found holidaymakers can save a whopping £311 by choosing to pay for parking in advance.

Paying on arrival at Manchester airport cost £406, but booking in advance cost only £95.

Other airports also charged a significant premium for travellers who pay on the day.

How to save hundreds of pounds at ‘rip-off’ airport car parks. (Photo: PA Wire)

Heathrow has the most expensive charge for those parking on the day, costing £583. But if holidaymakers book in advance it costs £190.

At Birmingham airport it costs £392 on the day and £150 in advance, and at Gatwick airport it costs £180 compared with £106 in advance.

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said the research shows how “leaving it to the last minute can come with a serious financial sting”, advising holidaymakers to compare options on offer.

He said: “Take the time to shop around and compare the options on offer – comparison sites can be a great starting point – and book early wherever possible to lock in the best price.

“It’s also worth comparing off-site and onsite options, as further away doesn’t necessarily mean cheaper.”

Mr Boland added that holidaymakers should consider “unconventional options” such as renting someone’s driveway or garage, although he acknowledged this “may not be for everyone” due to concerns about vehicle security.

Last month NationalWorld looked at the cheapest prices available for on-site official parking at the UK’s top 20 busiest airports, compiling a list of where you could be spending the most to park your car.

Prices were collected for a seven-day parking duration, from 24 July to 30 July, with arrival and departing times at both 9am.

Topping the list for the highest parking prices in the UK is a London airport, but while some may assume that the title would go to Heathrow - the UK’s busiest air travel hub - London City actually came out as the most expensive.

The cost of a seven-day parking duration in late July would set you back an eye-watering £137.20.

Heathrow wasn’t far behind, with its cheapest option coming in at £127.80.