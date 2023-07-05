The two London-based airports ranked in the top five for the world's most expensive car parking facilities, with Qatar's Hamas International Airport topping the list

Two major UK airports have ranked as some of the most expensive in the world to park your car, as millions of British residents prepare to jet away during the busy summer months.

Heathrow Airport and Gatwick Airport, both based in London, have both reached the top five in a ranking of the priciest car-park charges air passengers could be facing, compiled by Moneybarn. The two airports are also the only UK locations to make the 39-strong full list.

While many air passengers favour public transport to get to the airport, many still take the option of driving their own vehicle. However, alongside the costs of holidays increasing, the cost of parking your vehicle for an extended period has also shot up over the last few years.

But just how much could it be adding onto your holiday cost? Here's everything you need to know:

Which airports across the world are the most expensive to park at?

Hamad International Airport in Qatar topped the Moneybarn.com list. The cost for one week's stay at the airport is an eye watering £433.61 (QR1,960 in local currency).

Heathrow placed as the second most expensive place in the world to park your car for a duration of one week. The cost of doing so could set you back £255.30, an increase of 36.16% since 2022.

Gatwick Airport ranked number five, with the cost of parking your car at the site adding an extra £180 onto your holiday. This marked a 24.14% increase from 2022

Four of those in the top 10 are located in the US - San Francisco international Airport, Logan International Airport, Miami International Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. San Francisco placed third in the rankings, costing £197.32, with Logan International, Miami International and Seattle-Tacoma International costing £186.85, £140.94 and £136.11 respectively.

Why has airport parking increased in price?

For those opting to park their car at the airport, it has always been one of the pricier options for transport to the travel hubs. Airports take advantage of those looking for a spot closest to the door and for the convenience of having your car available to carry luggage, and therefore often charge a premium price for the service.

However, there are many reasons why rates have been steadily increasing over the past few years at some locations. The Covid pandemic essentially shutdown all airport operations, car parking included, with no flights operating and no need for passengers to park their car as close to the terminal as possible.

General costs of travelling at the airport, including the price of flights, baggage and insurance, has increased since lockdown restrictions have lifted, with car parking no stranger to this as airport attempt to recoup some of the money lost during this time.

In addition to this, passenger numbers have been steadily on the rise after all Covid restrictions were lifted by governments around the world. Airports have therefore been taking advantage of this by increasing parking costs at busy times of travel.