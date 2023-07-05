Parking at the airport has become just as expensive as some flights - but which UK airports are the most expensive to park at?

Heathrow, Birmingham and Edinburgh Airports are among the busiest UK travel hubs - but just how do they stack up for parking costs? (Credit: Adobe/Getty Images)

You've booked your flights, picked out your hotel, sorted your currency and started packing for that big trip you've been planning. But there's just one thing left to sort...

Travelling to the airport can sometimes be just as complicated and stressful as catching the flight itself. It's no wonder that some air passengers take the option to remove the risk of potentially delayed public transport or luggage restrictions in taxis.

Parking your car at the airport has become easier and easier in recent years, with different services - such as valets and shuttle buses - making it more popular for those looking to simplify their travel. However, while it's become easier, prices have also risen, meaning that parking at the airport could become one of the biggest contributing factors to your travel expenses.

But just how much does on-site parking cost at airports across the UK? And how do they compare to each other?

Here's everything you need to know.

How much is parking at the UK's top 20 busiest airports?

NationalWorld has looked at the cheapest prices available for on-site official parking at the UK's top 20 busiest airport and compiled a list of where you could be spending the most to park your car.

The airports included in the list in order of the number of passengers from highest to lowest are:

London Heathrow

London Gatwick

Manchester Airport

London Stansted

London Luton

Edinburgh Airport

Birmingham Airport

Bristol Airport

Glasgow Airport

Belfast international Airport

Newcastle Airport

Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Leeds Bradford Airport

East Midlands Airport

London City Airport

Aberdeen Airport

Belfast City Airport

Jersey Airport

Cardiff Airport

Bournemouth Airport

Prices were collected for a seven-day parking duration, from 24 July to 30 July, with arrival and departing times at both 9am. The prices stated are the cheapest available option from each airport, with more expensive and inclusive options available at some locations. Prices may also vary with dates and times, as can the amount quoted change for example increasing during busy travel periods.

Topping the list for the highest parking prices in the UK is a London airport, but while some may assume that the title would go to Heathrow - the UK's busiest air travel hub - London City actually came out as the most expensive. The cost of a seven-day parking duration in late July would set you back an eye-watering £137.20.

Heathrow wasn't far behind, with its cheapest option coming in at £127.80. In fact, possibly to no surprise, all five London airports occupied the top five most expensive for on-site parking, with Gatwick, Luton and Stansted rounding out the top of the list.

Gatwick and Heathrow recently topped a data set of the most expensive airport parking across the world, with Gatwick placing fifth and Heathrow landing the second spot to be crowned the runner-up to the world's most expensive airport parking.

Outside of London, Birmingham was the most expensive airport to park your can at. The airport, the seventh busiest in the UK with just over 9.5million passengers last year, charges £104.99 for the seven-day stay.

Scottish airports appeared to offered better value to drivers hoping to park their vehicle closer to the terminal building. Parking options can be pre-booked at the Scottish airports for under £62.