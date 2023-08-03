Unite said strike action will lead to cancelled flights from several airlines including TUI, easyJet, Ryanair and Emirates

Warning holidays could be ‘ruined’ as UK airport faces strike action. (Photo: Getty Images)

Summer holiday getaways “could be ruined” as refuelling drivers and operators employed at Birmingham airport have voted to strike, the UK’s leading union has warned.

The workers, who refuel over three quarters of planes at the airport, have rejected a nine percent pay offer and voted for strike action which is set to begin on Tuesday 15 August.

Unite has warned the strike action will lead to cancelled flights at Birmingham airport with airlines including TUI, easyJet, Wizz Air, Ryanair, Lufthansa and Emirates all likely to be affected.

BirminghamLive has reported that the airport says it "does not anticipate flight cancellations" as it will put contingency plans in place should the walk-out take place.

The union said the workers are striking after they have agreed “to two years’ of real terms pay cuts during a cost of living crisis”.

It says the nine percent pay offer is a “real terms pay cut” as the “real rate of inflation stands at 10.7 percent”.

Last year, the workers received a six percent pay rise, but Unite said this was still a “significant pay cut” due to rocketing inflation while Menzies, the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, continues to make revenues.

Menzies’ most recent annual report shows it made revenues of over £1 billion in 2021 with operating profits of £60.4 million.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Menzies can afford to pay and it should pay. The company cannot expect these workers to agree to two years’ of real terms pay cuts during a cost of living crisis when it is bringing in such massive profits.

“Unite is totally focused on improving our members’ jobs, pay and conditions and the workforce at Menzies have Unite’s total support.”

Unite regional officer Sulinder Singh added: “Holiday makers will not be pleased that their summer getaways could be ruined because Menzies’ greed has resulted in their planes sitting on the tarmac.

“This dispute can be avoided but Menzies needs to return with an offer our members can accept.”

Marco di Mario, from Menzies Aviation, said the firm was "disappointed" with the announcement of industrial action and said it was “initiated despite our commitment for further dialogue”.

He said: "The current package of 11.5% is on top of last year’s 6.5% pay increase.

