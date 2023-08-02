Gatwick Airport workers were set to walk out this weekend from Friday, August 4 to Tuesday, August 8

Strike action planned to take place this weekend at Gatwick Airport have been called off after workers voted to accept an improved pay-rise offer.

Gatwick Ground Services (GGS) staff employed on British Airways contracts were due to walk out from Friday, August 4 to Tuesday, August 8. But they have since held negotiations with bosses during which they where offered a 10.3% pay increase.

Unite, the trade union which represents the workers, balloted the GGS members who voted to accept the proposal.

Sharon Graham, the union's general secretary, said in a statement: "This is a significant pay increase for workers at GGS. From the outset our members have been rock-solid in their determination to secure a fair pay increase, which has resulted in a just settlement. “The pay campaign at Gatwick Airport is a great example of how Unite’s unwavering commitment to jobs, pay and conditions for our members is delivering substantial financial benefits for workers.”

Despite the settlement, strike action still looms over Gatwick Airport for the foreseeable future after Unite members at Red Handling, Wilson James and DHL Gatwick Direct voted to walk out in a dispute over pay. If this goes ahead, it is warned that it could cause "substantial disruption and delays" at the airport.