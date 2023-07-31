The Kremlin had laid blame on Kyiv after two buildings were damaged on early Sunday morning after three drone reportedly targeted the Russian capital

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that "war is returning to the territory of Russia" after three drones targeted Moscow over the weekend. (Credit: Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that "war is returning to Russia" after Moscow was targeted in drone strikes over the weekend.

The Kremlin said that three drones had been sent towards the capital on early Sunday morning in an "attempted terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime". According to the country's defence ministry, two buildings in the Moskva-Citi business district were damaged in the attacks while Vnukovo Airport, to the southwest of Moscow, was also temporarily closed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although Kyiv has not officially claimed responsibility for the attacks, Zelensky released a video address to the Ukrainian people in which he described such attacks on Russian territory as "inevitable" as the war on Ukraine continues. He said: “Today is the 522nd day of the so-called ‘Special Military Operation’, which the Russian leadership thought would last a couple of weeks.

“Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia – to its symbolic centres and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process.”

Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian air force, added: “There’s already a certain mood in Russia: that something is flying in, and loudly. There’s no discussion of peace or calm in the Russian interior any more. They got what they wanted.”

The statement comes as Ukraine continues its counter-offensive against Vladimir Putin's troops. There appears to be fears in Russia that the counter-offensive could see Ukraine gain more ground back in the conflict.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former president and deputy chair of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that there would be no other option" for Russia to turn to the use of nuclear weapons if Ukraine took "our land". Russia has annexed parts of southern Ukraine, including Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk, but this has not been recognised by international communities and the occupation is considered illegal despite Russia claiming the territory.

Mr Medvedev said on social media: "There would simply be no other way out. That’s why our enemies must worship our warriors. They are keeping global nuclear fire from flaring up."