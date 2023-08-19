One man was arrested after he allegedly stole a customer’s car from the unofficial car park and drove it to pick up his colleagues from custody

A warning has been issued to holidaymakers over ‘rogue car parks’ near Manchester Airport which has left a number of customers’ cars damaged, stolen and with keys lost.

Instead of booking car parking spaces at the airport’s secure hub, holidaymakers are mistakenly making bookings through online comparison sites which are not professional airport parking - and instead “muddy fields on land bordering the runway”.

A man was arrested and bailed pending further enquiries after he allegedly stole a customer’s car from a "rogue" unofficial airport car park near Manchester Airport and then drove it to pick up his colleagues from custody in Cheshire.

The incident happened on 13 August and the 48-year-old was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft.

One day after the incident, two other men working at the "rogue" car park allegedly threatened a customer with a knife. Cheshire Constabulary said two suspects aged 21 and 52 were arrested on suspicion of affray.

Cars stolen and damaged at ‘rogue car parks’ near major UK airport. (Photo: Cheshire Police)

The force warned holiday makers of the "rogue" car parks which they say have "no affiliation" with the hub. It added that there has been a "surge" in incidents including cars being damaged, keys being lost or customers facing violent and threatening behaviour.

Inspector Andrew Baker, Beat Manager for Wilmslow and Knutsford, part of Macclesfield LPU, told the Mirror: “Many people using these car parks make their bookings through online comparison sites, believing that they are booking professional, secure airport parking which are linked to the airport. In reality, many of these car parks are simply muddy fields on land bordering the runway and have no affiliation to the airport whatsoever.

"While many of these businesses are not illegal and not all the incidents are criminal matters, some of the activity taking place on their sites is, and some of the services they are providing are questionable.”

Inspector Baker added that holidaymakers should do their research, choose a reputable company and always book through an official website.

He said “don’t just go for the cheapest option” as “otherwise your car may be touring the UK while you are travelling the world."

Manchester Evening News reported last year how one person returned from an eight-week holiday trip last year to find 3,000 had been added to their mileage clock. Another person also said their bonnet had been stolen at the site in Styal, Cheshire.