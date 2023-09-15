Which flights to Italy are cancelled? UK airports and airlines affected including easyJet and British Airways
Another strike is set to take place on 29 September as Italian aiport workers are demanding increased pay and better job security
Several flights to Italy were cancelled on Friday 8 September as ground crew and airport workers across the country held a 24-hour strike.
Affected airports included Gatwick and Heathrow, and British Airways, easyJet and Vueling were among the airlines with flights disrupted. The affected Italian airports included Milan Malpensa, Venice, Treviso and Verona.
According to Italian response service Crisis 24, labour unions CUB, UGL, FLAI, FIT, CISL, and USB which represent airport workers went on strike demanding increased pay in line with rising inflation and better job security.
Further disruption to flights from the UK to Italy is expected at the latter end of this month as labour unions have warned that further airport staff strikes in the country are looming.
Walk outs were originally planned to take places tomorrow (Saturday 16 September) and 29 September. However, easyJet has told NationalWorld that the national industrial action of ground staff “initially planned for tomorrow is no longer taking place so there is no impact on our operations.”
Industrial action has already caused widespread disruption for Italians, with airline ITA forced to cancel 30 domestic flights.
At the time of disruption on Friday 8 September easyJet advised passengers to monitor their flight’s status in case it is impacted by disruption.
In a statement issued the airline said: "We have been advised of a national strike action in Italy on Friday 8 th September which may affect critical areas in the airport.
"We expect that there may be delays and some disruption due to the industrial action, therefore we advise all customers to check the status of their flight on our Flight Tracker, either on our mobile app or website: www.easyjet.com/en/flight-tracker.
"Although this situation is outside of our control, we would like to apologise to any affected passengers for the inconvenience caused."
Which flights to Italy are cancelled?
Listed are the flights going from the UK to Italy which were cancelled on Friday 8 September due to strikes.
Gatwick Airport
- 11:45 easyJet flight to Verona EZY8336
- 12:10 British Airways flight to Verona BA2597
- 12:10 Vueling flight to Verona VY9950
- 14:10 easyJet flight to Milan Linate EZY8290
- 14:25 Vueling flight to Rome VY6224
- 15:00 Vueling flight to Florence VY6206
- 17:20 easyJet flight to Catania EZY8288
- 17:30 easyJet flight to Venice EZY8296
- 18:00 easyJet flight to Verona EZY8338
- 18:25 easyJet flight to Naples EJU8342
Heathrow Airport
- 10:35 British Airways flight to Milan BA574
- 12:25 British Airways flight to Bologna BA542