Another strike is set to take place on 29 September as Italian aiport workers are demanding increased pay and better job security

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Several flights to Italy were cancelled on Friday 8 September as ground crew and airport workers across the country held a 24-hour strike.

Affected airports included Gatwick and Heathrow, and British Airways, easyJet and Vueling were among the airlines with flights disrupted. The affected Italian airports included Milan Malpensa, Venice, Treviso and Verona.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Italian response service Crisis 24, labour unions CUB, UGL, FLAI, FIT, CISL, and USB which represent airport workers went on strike demanding increased pay in line with rising inflation and better job security.

Further disruption to flights from the UK to Italy is expected at the latter end of this month as labour unions have warned that further airport staff strikes in the country are looming.

Walk outs were originally planned to take places tomorrow (Saturday 16 September) and 29 September. However, easyJet has told NationalWorld that the national industrial action of ground staff “initially planned for tomorrow is no longer taking place so there is no impact on our operations.”

Flights to Italy cancelled as airport staff strike. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Industrial action has already caused widespread disruption for Italians, with airline ITA forced to cancel 30 domestic flights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the time of disruption on Friday 8 September easyJet advised passengers to monitor their flight’s status in case it is impacted by disruption.

In a statement issued the airline said: "We have been advised of a national strike action in Italy on Friday 8 th September which may affect critical areas in the airport.

"We expect that there may be delays and some disruption due to the industrial action, therefore we advise all customers to check the status of their flight on our Flight Tracker, either on our mobile app or website: www.easyjet.com/en/flight-tracker .

"Although this situation is outside of our control, we would like to apologise to any affected passengers for the inconvenience caused."

Which flights to Italy are cancelled?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Listed are the flights going from the UK to Italy which were cancelled on Friday 8 September due to strikes.

Gatwick Airport

11:45 easyJet flight to Verona EZY8336

12:10 British Airways flight to Verona BA2597

12:10 Vueling flight to Verona VY9950

14:10 easyJet flight to Milan Linate EZY8290

14:25 Vueling flight to Rome VY6224

15:00 Vueling flight to Florence VY6206

17:20 easyJet flight to Catania EZY8288

17:30 easyJet flight to Venice EZY8296

18:00 easyJet flight to Verona EZY8338

18:25 easyJet flight to Naples EJU8342

Heathrow Airport