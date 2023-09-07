Jet2 said it is “monitoring the forecast” and will confirm new departure time as soon as possible

British holidaymakers have been left stranded at Skiathos Airport in Greece as flights have been cancelled following a ferocious storm which hit the island.

Jet2 cancelled five flights due to depart from the island on Tuesday (5 September) and Wednesday (6 September) and is monitoring the forecast, confirming new departure times as soon as possible.

Four flights scheduled to fly to the island from the UK were also cancelled on Wednesday.

The airline confirmed that all flights and holidays on the island up to and including Tuesday September 12 have been cancelled, adding that the move would provide certainty for customers and was the “right thing to do in terms of allowing the island and its population to quickly return to normal following this week’s events”.

Tui also cancelled flights to and from the island on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The airport’s departure board showed several delayed planes on Wednesday as well as multiple cancelled flights.

Mateo de Santis posted a video on the social media platform TikTok from the airport showing people lying on luggage belts seemingly asleep.

He claimed that he had been stuck in the travel hub for 29 hours waiting to get home.

Severe rainstorms have lashed parts of Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria, with rescue teams working to save lives as houses and workplaces became inundated with water.

Stranded holidaymakers have been left to sleep on baggage conveyor belts after ferocious storms claimed lives and grounded flights.

Rescue teams located the bodies of a missing tourist who was swept away by floodwaters that raged through a campsite in Turkey and of another person in Greece.

The ferocity of Storm Daniel has led to streets in Skiathos turning into rivers, washing cars away and forcing residents and visitors alike to shelter indoors.

In a statement to affected customers posted on its website, Jet2 said: "We are sorry to inform you that due to the current and forecasted weather affecting the Island of Skiathos, we have delayed your flight.

"The heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are continuing to effect Skiathos, this is part of an adverse weather phenomenon named Storm Daniel. We are monitoring the forecast and will confirm your new departure time as soon as the forecast allows.”

The statement added: "We understand how frustrating this situation is, but please be assured that our dedicated UK-based Operations Team are working tirelessly to ensure we get you back to the UK, when it is safe to do so.

"We know that this is not the news you would like to hear, however, the safety and well-being of all our customers and crew is paramount. Whilst in destination, please continue to follow the advice of the Local Authority."

The Foreign Office also updated its Greece travel advice due to the extreme weather.

On its website the warning reads: "Adverse weather conditions, including floods, are affecting some regions. The situation can change quickly. Follow 112 Greece on Twitter for official updates."

Which flights are delayed to and from Skiathos Airport today?

Listed are the flights that are delayed to and from Skiathos Airport today (Thursday 7 September).

Arrivals

10:15 TUI Airways TOM2200F Manchester delayed to 11:20

10:45 Discover Airlines 4Y1212 Frankfurt delayed to 10:59

11:05 TUI Airways TOM7276F Birmingham delayed to 12:03

13:00 TUI Airways TOM6230F London Gatwick delayed to 13:10

13:50 TUI Airways TOM4308F London Gatwick delayed to 14:35

Departures