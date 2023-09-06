‘Shambles’ at major UK airport as huge queues snake around terminal

A passenger said he arrived at the airport two and a half hours before his flight and “only just made the final call due to queues”

A passenger flying with easyJet has described Manchester Airport as “a shambles” this morning (Wednesday 6 September) due to huge queues at Terminal 1.

Mike told NationalWorld that he arrived at the airport two and a half hours before his flight and “only just made the final call due to queues”.

He said there were queues “to get into the terminal, queues to self check-in your bags and then further queues to then hand the bag over.”

He added: “Queues at security didn’t help either!”

He said it’s “been a shambles” at the airport this morning and “we’ve been spoken to and treated like were the problem (as have many others!)”.

George Campbell, another passenger at Manchester Airport this morning, also called the airport a “shambles” on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

He posted: “What a shambles at Manchester airport. What’s the point in self check in if you then have to queue to check your passport matches your luggage label! No wonder the queue is snaking round the terminal.”

Manchester Airport confirmed with NationalWorld that there was a brief period this morning where Terminal Onew was busy as easyJet “had 14 departing flights between 06:00 and 07:30, so had over 2,000 passengers checking in over a short period of time.”

The queues come after a similar occurrence happened at Manchester Airport yesterday morning (Tuesday 5 September). People were queueing with their suitcases waiting to check-in outside Terminal 1 where a line built up snaking out of the building and into the drop off zone.

The passengers were travelling with easyJet and took to social media to air their frustration at the huge queues they faced at the airport.

Christina R posted on X that the situation was “an absolute joke” and caused everyone to “rush for flights”.

In a statement easyJet said the huge queues were caused by “a baggage belt failure”.