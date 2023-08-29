Several flights have been cancelled this morning at Heathrow, Manchester and London Stansted airports

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled at major UK airports due to a failure of air traffic control systems.

The issue began yesterday morning (Monday 28 August) at the headquarters of the National Air Traffic Services (NATS) when its flight planning system failed.

NATS was unable to automatically process the flight plans which are submitted by airlines, meaning they had to be inputted manually which caused huge delays.

The outage has now been resolved but it is likely to have a knock-on impact for days.

Heathrow Airport has said its services will "remain significantly disrupted" and urged passengers to contact their airline before travelling to the airport.

It said: "If you are travelling on 29th August, please ensure you contact your airline before travelling to the airport."

London Stansted said it planned to run a normal flight schedule on Tuesday (29 August) but added "our terminal may be busier than anticipated".

Full list of cancelled flights today at major UK airports. (Photo: Getty Images)

London Gatwick said it plans to operate a normal schedule following the disruption - and there are no cancelled flights from the airport this morning (Tuesday 29 August).

The Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, told GB News the incident “was a technical fault” and “we do not think this was a cybersecurity incident.” He added that there “will be an independent review."

The airlines affected this morning are easyJet, British Airways, Ryanair and Jet2. Here is a full list of cancelled flights from major UK airports on Tuesday morning (29 August).

Heathrow Airport cancelled flights

07:45 BA flight to Madrid BA458

07:50 BA flight to Ibiza BA410

08:15 BA flight to Dublin BA828

08:15 BA flight to Geneva BA726

08:20 BA flight to Amsterdam BA430

08:20 BA flight to Pisa BA604

08:20 Virgin Atlantic flight to Tel Aviv VS457

08:25 BA flight to Luxembourg-Ville BA416

08:45 BA flight to Paris BA306

08:55 BA flight to Munich BA950

10:35 United Airlines flight to Houston UA879

11:15 Delta Air Lines flight to New York City DL002

12:00 BA flight to Faro BA506

15:05 BA flight to Nashville BA223

16:05 Virgin Atlantic flight to Tampa VS129

Birmingham Airport cancelled flights

08:10 Jet2 flight to Palma LS1275

08:40 easyJet flight to Glasgow EZY428

Manchester Airport cancelled flights

07:55 Jet2 flight to Catania FontanaRoss LS1719

08:00 easyJet flight to Paris Charles de Gaulle EZY2105

08:00 Jet2 flight to Dubrovnik LS961

08:00 easyJet flight to Jersey States EZY729

08:00 easyJet flight to Malaga EZY2007

08:35 Jet2 flight to Heraklion LS905

08:45 easyJet flight to Belfast Aldergrove EZY090

09:15 Ryanair flight to Cork FR1863

10:00 Jet2 flight to Tenerife LS917

Bristol Airport cancelled flights

10:15 easyJet flight to Alicante EZY2723

10:35 easyJet flight to Venice Municipal EZY2831

11:00 easyJet flight to Inverness EZY245

Edinburgh Airport cancelled flights

08:50 BA flight to London City BA8703

09:25 easyJet flight to Gatwick EZY6474

London Stansted Airport cancelled flights