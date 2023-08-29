UK flights cancelled today: affected flights at Heathrow and Manchester Airport as easyJet, Jet2 and Ryanair cancel routes
Several flights have been cancelled this morning at Heathrow, Manchester and London Stansted airports
Hundreds of flights have been cancelled at major UK airports due to a failure of air traffic control systems.
The issue began yesterday morning (Monday 28 August) at the headquarters of the National Air Traffic Services (NATS) when its flight planning system failed.
NATS was unable to automatically process the flight plans which are submitted by airlines, meaning they had to be inputted manually which caused huge delays.
The outage has now been resolved but it is likely to have a knock-on impact for days.
Heathrow Airport has said its services will "remain significantly disrupted" and urged passengers to contact their airline before travelling to the airport.
It said: "If you are travelling on 29th August, please ensure you contact your airline before travelling to the airport."
London Stansted said it planned to run a normal flight schedule on Tuesday (29 August) but added "our terminal may be busier than anticipated".
London Gatwick said it plans to operate a normal schedule following the disruption - and there are no cancelled flights from the airport this morning (Tuesday 29 August).
The Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, told GB News the incident “was a technical fault” and “we do not think this was a cybersecurity incident.” He added that there “will be an independent review."
The airlines affected this morning are easyJet, British Airways, Ryanair and Jet2. Here is a full list of cancelled flights from major UK airports on Tuesday morning (29 August).
Heathrow Airport cancelled flights
- 07:45 BA flight to Madrid BA458
- 07:50 BA flight to Ibiza BA410
- 08:15 BA flight to Dublin BA828
- 08:15 BA flight to Geneva BA726
- 08:20 BA flight to Amsterdam BA430
- 08:20 BA flight to Pisa BA604
- 08:20 Virgin Atlantic flight to Tel Aviv VS457
- 08:25 BA flight to Luxembourg-Ville BA416
- 08:45 BA flight to Paris BA306
- 08:55 BA flight to Munich BA950
- 10:35 United Airlines flight to Houston UA879
- 11:15 Delta Air Lines flight to New York City DL002
- 12:00 BA flight to Faro BA506
- 15:05 BA flight to Nashville BA223
- 16:05 Virgin Atlantic flight to Tampa VS129
Birmingham Airport cancelled flights
- 08:10 Jet2 flight to Palma LS1275
- 08:40 easyJet flight to Glasgow EZY428
Manchester Airport cancelled flights
- 07:55 Jet2 flight to Catania FontanaRoss LS1719
- 08:00 easyJet flight to Paris Charles de Gaulle EZY2105
- 08:00 Jet2 flight to Dubrovnik LS961
- 08:00 easyJet flight to Jersey States EZY729
- 08:00 easyJet flight to Malaga EZY2007
- 08:35 Jet2 flight to Heraklion LS905
- 08:45 easyJet flight to Belfast Aldergrove EZY090
- 09:15 Ryanair flight to Cork FR1863
- 10:00 Jet2 flight to Tenerife LS917
Bristol Airport cancelled flights
- 10:15 easyJet flight to Alicante EZY2723
- 10:35 easyJet flight to Venice Municipal EZY2831
- 11:00 easyJet flight to Inverness EZY245
Edinburgh Airport cancelled flights
- 08:50 BA flight to London City BA8703
- 09:25 easyJet flight to Gatwick EZY6474
London Stansted Airport cancelled flights
- 08:15 Ryanair flight to Belfast (International) RK129
- 08:15 Ryanair flight to Edinburgh RK596
- 08:30 Ryanair flight to Plovdiv FR1836
- 08:30 Ryanair flight to Beziers FR876
- 08:55 easyJet flight to Glasgow EZY408
- 10:50 Ryanair flight to Bergamo FR4189