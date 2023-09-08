The new route will launch from January next year with the service operating once a week on Saturdays throughout the winter

Airline easyJet has launched a brand new destination it will fly to from a UK airport.

The airline has announced that its new route will take passengers from Birmingham Airport to the “popular” and “picturesque” city of Salzburg in Austria.

The new route will launch from January next year with the service operating once a week on Saturdays throughout the winter.

However, bosses have said it would offer more choice to customers who are fans of winter sports and discovering history and culture.

Since 1997 Salzburg has been on the UNESCO World Heritage List as a city of “outstanding value to humanity”. Located on the River Salzach, it is synonymous with the birthplace of Mozart and full of Mozart-inspired sightseeing attractions.

It is also where the classic 1965 The Sound of Music was filmed, so fans can enjoy exploring the filming locations such as St Peter’s Abbey and the Mirabell Palace and gardens.

The city also offers many Sound of Music tours which lets travellers explore the film’s several filming locations.

EasyJet bosses said the airline’s "continued network expansion" followed the launch of 16 new routes from a new three-aircraft easyJet base at Birmingham Airport .

The new base will begin operations in spring 2024 and create 100 direct jobs for pilots and crew.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said the airline is “delighted to announce further network expansion at Birmingham with yet another new route which we are sure will be popular with winter sports fans and those looking to enjoy a picturesque city break."

Tom Screen, aviation director for Birmingham Airport, told Birmingham Live that Salzburg is a "historic city” and a “convenient gateway very popular with skiers to the eastern Alps.”

He added that it being another winter destination is “further evidence of easyJet’s finger being firmly on the pulse of what BHX customers want.”

Flight tickets from Birmingham Airport to Salzburg are now available to purchase on easyJet’s website .