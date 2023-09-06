Popular budget airline easyJet has launched a ‘Big Orange Sale’ with discounts up to 20% between September 18, 2023 and March 20, 2024.

Those planning on booking another holiday in the next couple of months are now in luck, as ‘Big Orange Sale’, which started on Monday (September 6), will give Brits discounted fares between September 18 and March 20, 2024 to over 120 destinations.

As part of the sale, holidaymakers can save up to 20% off more than 1.7 million seats on thousands of flights across the airline’s network spanning Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

They also have the chance to choose to save up to £200 on a package holiday with easyJet holidays using promotion code ‘SALE’ at the checkouts. The airline is offering £100 off package holidays over £1,000 and £200 when they’re £2,000 or more when entering the promotion code as you make the purchase.

For those who want to explore the charms of Europe’s most beautiful capitals, customers can set off for Lisbon, Paris, Amsterdam or Berlin. Brits can also jet off to discover the beauty of smaller, but equally vibrant cities such as Nice or Pisa, or experience the perfect ski getaway from Geneva.

Discounted seats are also available for customers to enjoy some of the UK’s most-loved beach destinations including Turkey, with the crystal-clear waters of Antalya and Dalaman; the Balearic islands with the bright white sands of Ibiza; and the beautiful Adriatic coastline line of Croatia, with Dubrovnik’s old town charm.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said: “We are delighted to be launching our Big Orange Sale today on flights and package holidays, so that customers can take advantage of discounts on a million seats to and from the UK and book a bargain getaway.

“With flights across over 120 destinations from the UK to choose from, to some of the most popular holiday destinations across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, now is a great time to book a trip with easyJet, and we look forward to taking even more of our customers away in 2024.”

Some of the packages on offer include:

Seven nights at the 4* Avlida Hotel in Paphos on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £440 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 25 September 2023.

Seven nights at the 5* Blue Dreams Resort in Bodrum on an All Inclusive Plus basis for £721 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 3 October 2023.

Seven nights at the 4* Vibra District in Ibiza on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £432 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Bristol on 2 October 2023.