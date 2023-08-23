The airline said the flights to one of Europe’s “best-loved beach destinations” will cost from £22.99

Flights from London Southend Airport to Alicante in Spain will be on the cards for holidaymakers from October, easyJet has announced.

The airline has reintroduced the route after it was dropped in 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The route will operate twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays, with flights costing from £22.99 and it will be on offer from 29 October.

EasyJet previously flew to Alicante between April 2012 and August 2020, serving more than 856,000 passengers during that period, it said.

The airline said flights and package holidays to the popular holiday hotspot on the Costa Blanca coast will provide more “year-round choice” for customers.

Alicante will be the seventh destination easyJet now serves from London Southend, alongside Malaga, Palma, Faro, Amsterdam, Geneva and Paris.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The airline previously flew to Alicante between April 2012 to August 2020, flying more than 850,000 passengers in that period.

Alicante is known as the ‘City of the Sun’ with an average of 349 hours of sun each month which easyJet says makes it “the perfect year-round destination” offering “something for everyone”.

The airline is offering packages on the relaunched route starting at £375 per person, including flights, hotel and 23kg luggage.

EasyJet brings back flights from UK airport to ‘favourite destination’. (Photo: Getty Images)

There are 90 hotels in Alicante on offer to choose from including a 4* Medplaya Hotel Regente at £380 per person on a half board basis for seven nights or the 4* Sandos Benidorm Suites at £485 one week All Inclusive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said the airline is “really pleased to be announcing another route from London Southend to Alicante” which will provide “customers in the South East with even more choice to visit one of Europe’s best-loved beach destinations”.

Ms Gayward added: “With flights and package holidays on sale today, now is a great time to book early to get the best fares and we can’t wait to welcome more customers on board from this winter.”

John Upton, London Southend Airport CEO, said the airport is “excited, delighted and extremely proud to be able to deliver flights to Alicante, opening the door for passengers in Essex, east London and southeast of England.”