The major expansion by the airline will also see extra seats on summer and winter flights to popular getaways

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced routes to several new destinations from two UK airports.

The airline is expanding its base at Edinburgh Airport including four new routes, extra summer and winter capacity and an additional aircraft coming into operation for summer 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Additionally the airline is also launching a new destination from Liverpool John Lennon Airport for summer next year.

The tour operator and airline have added a seventh aircraft based at the Edinburgh Airport for next summer which they said would enable them to introduce two new routes.

The two new routes added for summer 2024 are Rome, which will operate Monday and Friday services from 8 March and Malta which will fly on Wednesdays from 1 May.

Jet2 said it had also experienced strong demand for ski flights and had added new flights to Chambery from Edinburgh Airport for winter 2023/24 and winter 2024/25.

Jet2 unveils new destinations from two UK airports. (Photo: Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chambery offers quick and easy access to world-famous ski resorts in France including the Three Valleys and popular ski areas of the Alpe d’Huez, Chamonix, La Plagne and Val d’Isère.

This winter, weekly Saturday services will operate to Chambery between 10 February and 6 April 2024. In winter 2024/25, Saturday services will operate from 21 December 2024.

The airline has also put its scheduled services and city breaks to Prague from Edinburgh Airport for winter 2024/25 on sale. Services will operate to Prague from the airport from 3 October 2024 to 27 March 2025, with up to two weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) operating during this time.

The airline has also announced that due to strong demand companies are seeing for flights and value ATOL-protected package holidays it has added thousands of extra seats for summer 2024 to more than ten of their most popular destinations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The popular destinations where additional flights and holidays have been added from Edinburgh Airport include the following:

Lanzarote (five)

Malaga (five)

Antalya (six)

Bodrum (two)

Larnaca (two)

Gran Canaria (three)

Naples (two)

Split (two)

Tenerife (eight)

Verona (two)

Zante (three)

Winter sun has also proved popular from Edinburgh Airport and so Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have now add capacity to Lanzarote, Alicante, Antalya, Fuerteventura and Tenerife for winter 2023/24 and to Alicante, Madeira, Fuerteventura and Tenerife and for winter 2024/25.

In addition, the companies will operate services to Malta in winter 2024/25, which is a continuation of their summer services.

Passengers flying from Liverpool John Lennon Airport will also be able to jet off to Formentera in Spain for summer next year with holidays operating from 16 May through to 5 October.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new route will be added to the expanding list of destinations Jet 2 is flying to from the Liverpool airport.

Destinations on offer currently include mainland Spain, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Portugal, Madeira and Cyprus.

Formentera is best-known for its untouched beaches and crystal clear waters where customers can enjoy water sports, snorkelling, diving and boat trips alongside bike and scooter hire

It is located just 20km south of Ibiza and is accessible via a short transfer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once arriving at Ibiza airport, customers will receive ferry tickets from the Jet2holidays Resort Customer Helper before taking a coach to Ibiza Town Port. The ferry operates every 30 minutes and coach transfers are also provided upon arrival in Formentera.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching packages to Formentera for Summer 24 from Liverpool John Lennon airport.

“As well as giving customers the opportunity to enjoy a well-deserved summer holiday, the unspoilt island is a peaceful paradise and one of the most idyllic destinations in the Balearics.”

Commenting on the expansion at Edinburgh Airport Mr Heapy said it “represents a significant investment” and “we are looking forward to our biggest-ever summer 2024 from Edinburgh Airport”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “The huge expansion to our programme is a demonstration of our continued commitment to investing in our operations at the base ahead of it.