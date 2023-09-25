Passengers flying from Gatwick this week may find their getaway cancelled as issues with air traffic control rumble on

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Passengers flying from London Gatwick this week could face further disruption after the airport announced it would be limiting the number of journeys. The move comes amid air traffic control staffing problems caused by to sickness.

A daily 800-flight limit, affecting both departures and arrivals, has been imposed from Monday and will run until Sunday. The cap has been imposed as 30% of Nats tower staff are unavailable for a variety of medical reasons, including Covid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

London Gatwick’s chief executive Stewart Wingate described the move as “a difficult decision”, but said it was needed to create “reliable flight programmes” amid ongoing work with Nats (National Air Traffic Services) to “build resilience in the control tower”.

It means there will be about 29 fewer flights on Wednesday, 40 fewer on Thursday, 65 fewer on Friday and 30 fewer on Sunday.

The daily cap is to prevent last-minute cancellations and delays for passengers, who are being told to check with airlines about their flights.

Mr Wingate said: “This has been a difficult decision but the action we have taken today means our airlines can fly reliable flight programmes, which gives passengers more certainty that they will not face last-minute cancellations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are working closely with Nats to build resilience in the control tower, and this decision means we can prevent as much disruptions as possible.

“London Gatwick would like to apologise to any passengers who have been impacted by these restrictions.”

Nats apologised to passengers in a statement, but said that a variety of medical reasons means “we cannot manage the number of flights that were originally planned for this week”.

It said: “We have worked very closely with Gatwick airport throughout. Given the levels of sickness we have experienced over the last few weeks we believe it is the responsible thing to do to limit the number of flights this week in order to reduce the risk of daily disruption to passengers using the airport.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nats added: “Our operational resilience in the tower will improve as our staff return to work and we move out of the summer schedule, which is particularly busy at Gatwick.

“We continue to train additional air traffic controllers and expect another group to qualify to work in the tower over coming months, ready for next summer.

“Even an experienced air traffic controller takes at least nine months to qualify at Gatwick and very few are able to do so, as Gatwick is such a busy and complex air traffic environment.”

Airlines were affected when about 1,500 flights due to serve airports across the UK were cancelled and many others were delayed on August 28 - a bank holiday Monday and one of the busiest days of the year for travel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An initial inquiry by Nats found the problem was caused by its system failing to process a flight plan correctly.

Passengers flying from London Gatwick this week could face further disruption after the airport announced it would be limiting the number of journeys.

Johan Lundgren, the chief executive of easyJet, said: “While it is regrettable that a temporary limit on capacity at Gatwick Airport is required, we believe that it is the right action by the airport so on the day cancellations and delays can be avoided.

“Gatwick Airport and Nats now need to work on a longer-term plan so the resilience of ATC (air traffic control) at Gatwick is improved and fit for purpose.

“Our call for a more wide-ranging review of Nats remains so the broader issues can be examined so it can deliver robust services to passengers now and in the future.”

Advertisement

Advertisement