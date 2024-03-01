A Wizz Air flight was evacuated after "an anonymous threat" of an "explosive device" with passengers rushing to exit plane using emergency slides. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

A Wizz Air flight was evacuated after "an anonymous threat" of an "explosive device" with passengers rushing to exit plane using emergency slides. Passengers were evacuated from the Wizz Air Airbus A320 aircraft last night (Thursday 29 February), which was scheduled to fly between Belgrade and Barcelona.

The aircraft was evacuated near the runway at Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla Airport in Serbia just before the jet began its take-off preparations. In a video shared on the social media platform Instagram, it shows alarms sounding on the plane with passengers exiting the aircraft via emergency slides.

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The anonymous bomb threat sparked a full-scale security operation with police and security services of the Republic of Serbia responding to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. The operation caused the runway to be blocked, leading to the expectation of major delays, diversions, and cancellations of flights.

Nikola Tesla Airport was temporarily closed until 2300UTC which resulted in the diversion of five flights and the cancellation of a Wizzair flight to Copenhagen. In a statement, Wizz Air said that the passengers “were safely evacuated” from the aircraft and the flight is rescheduled for today (Friday 1 March”.

A Wizz Air flight was evacuated after "an anonymous threat" of an "explosive device" with passengers rushing to exit plane using emergency slides. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

A Wizz Air spokesperson said: “Wizz Air confirms that flight 4115 from Belgrade to Barcelona on February 29 received an anonymous threat of an explosive device on the aircraft as it was preparing for departure. The aircraft immediately returned to a remote location at Belgrade Airport where all passengers were safely evacuated. Passengers have been transferred to the terminal and provided with refreshments.