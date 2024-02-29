Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An American Airlines flight was forced to divert last night (Wednesday 28 February) due to a cracked windshield, according to police. American Airlines Flight No. 94 took off from JFK Airport in New York and was headed to Madrid, Spain.

However, it was forced to divert and land in Boston, at 10.14pm where it was taken out of service to be inspected by a maintenance team. Massachusetts State Police said the aircraft had to divert due to a cracked windshield.

American Airlines said in a statement that the plane was diverted "due to a maintenance issue” adding, "we never want to disrupt our customers' travel plans and apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.” No injuries were reported and the airline said all passengers will be placed on a replacement aircraft that will depart for Madrid this morning (Thursday 29 February).

An American Airlines flight from New York to Spain was forced to diver to Boston due to a cracked windshield. (Photo: Getty Images)

U.S. airline safety has been under renewed scrutiny after the door panel of an Alaska Airlines flight blew out mid-air on 5 January. The incident occurred just minutes after the Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft had taken off from Portland, Oregon.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board determined that four bolts which were meant to hold the door plug in place were missing. The Federal Aviation Administration quickly ordered the grounded of this fleet of planes, however they have since come back into service.