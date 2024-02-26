Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A British Airways flight was forced to divert last night (Sunday 25 February) due to a “medical emergency” on board. The BA2707 flight took off from Gran Canaria Airport at 6.30pm yesterday and was due to land at Gatwick Airport in London - but landed at Brest in France at 10.53pm instead.

The plane was over northern France when it declared a 7700 general emergency. FlightEmergency posted on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, at 9.40pm that the flight had made a “squawking 7700 (emergency).”

A British Airways spokesperson told The Sun: "The flight diverted due to a customer requiring medical attention where it landed normally. Our teams are working to ensure customers are able to continue their journey as soon as possible."

A British Airways flight from Gran Canaria to Gatwick Airport quickly diverted to France due to a "medical emergency" on board. (Photo: Getty Images)

A passenger on board the flight, Robert Dibley, posted on X last night at 10:35pm: “We are on BA2707 and landed in Brest, France due to med emergency. Captain has announced nothing - need aircon and staff are afraid to say anything to captain. You’ll have more med emergencies soon without air.”