A Ryanair flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a fight broke out.

The latest incident, which took place on Sunday (February 25), forced pilots to divert the plane and make an emergency landing in Porto, Portugal. The “disruptive” passengers were met by police when the plane touched down.

One passenger took to social media after the plane landed to explain what happened, reports the Daily Express. They said the it was the “scariest flight I've ever been on”, adding “big group on flight, fights broke out, bottles throw, women almost injured. Get this little s**t off the plane… kids crying, everyone in bits…”

They added: "Currently waiting for the police to take some people off the plane then hopefully get to Tenerife. Luckily everyone is okay at the moment."

Ryanair confirmed that the passengers were removed, and the plane continued its journey to Tenerife. A spokesperson for the airline said: “This flight from Edinburgh to Tenerife (25 Feb) diverted to Porto when a small number of passengers became disruptive onboard. Crews called ahead for police assistance and the aircraft was met by local police upon arrival who removed these passengers before this flight continued to Tenerife. This is now a matter for local police.”

Last week’s incident, which happened on a Ryanair flight from Edinburgh Airport to Tenerife on February 19, saw two men arrested when the flight landed. In video footage shared online, one man, dressed in blue, and another in grey, can be seen arguing in the aisle before turning their anger towards another flyer.

Staff and pilots continually plead with them to return to their seats, before a woman can be seen launching a frenzied attack on one of the men. The woman was filmed hitting the man in the grey and swearing at other passengers. The two men both appeared to shout at anyone who tried to intervene and stop them.

The video also shows the man in blue spitting on his hand as other travellers look on in disgust. The unsavoury brawl eventually came to an end after the plane landed in Tenerife and the disruptive passengers were escorted away by local law enforcement.

Hannah MacDonald, who was onboard the flight, said the group had been drinking heavily since take off. Speaking to the Daily Record, she said: "It was just absolutely insane.” Ms MacDonald claimed that the woman continued to shout abuse for the majority of the flight and said she was acting like a "wild animal".

She added: "It took thirty minutes for the police to arrive, meanwhile we all had to stay on the flight and listen to them kick off for longer. The crew were unable to control them and the pilot stayed in his cockpit until the end. However as soon as the police arrived the girl piped down and started to behave like a victim that had done nothing wrong. There were all different nationalities on the flight and we were all mortified. It's people like this that give Scotland a bad name.”

