Online travel agent loveholidays has revealed that it is giving away five £1000 holiday vouchers to those born on leap day, 29 February, to give them the “perfect opportunity to make up for ‘lost time’”. Leap-year babies only get to celebrate a birthday every four years so to celebrate the 2024 leap year loveholidays is giving those a chance to win a well-deserved break.

According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), 10,796 people have been born on 29 February in the UK since 1995. Since the last leap year, in 2020, there has been a pandemic, hybrid working, The Lionesses bringing it home and more with the online travel agent saying “imagine going through all that without a birthday.”

Winners will be able to use their vouchers on a well-deserved break, being able to select from the billions of short-haul beach, city break, and long-haul package holidays found on loveholidays’ website. To be in with a chance of winning a £1,000 loveholidays voucher, those born on 29 February will need to enter the giveaway by submitting their full name, email address, and date of birth. The giveaway is live from today (Monday 26 February) until the end of Thursday (29 February).

Loveholidays has announced it is giving away five £1000 holiday vouchers to those born on the leap day. (Photo: loveholidays)

Commenting on the giveaway, Al Murray, Chief Marketing Officer at loveholidays said: “Birthdays are a time to celebrate another go round the sun, and more people are choosing the gift of travel above anything else to do so. Having a birthday every four years means those born on leap day can miss out on the usual birthday fuss, so as part of our random acts of sunshine, we’re offering them the perfect opportunity to make up for ‘lost time’”.

The giveaway comes after the online travel agent agreed a deal with Ryanair in a first-ever partnership. It will allow loveholidays to package trips with Ryanair flights.