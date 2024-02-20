Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The “dazzling” Amalfi Coast, a stretch of coastline in southern Italy, is set to become easier to visit as it is finally getting its own airport. TripAdvisor says that the Amalfi Coast “dazzles with its mysterious grottos, craggy cliffs and shimmering bays”.

It is well known for its charming historical towns, dramatic cliffs and stunning beaches and sea views. The area is listed as a Unesco World Heritage site and attracts around five million visitors each year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, this stretch of coastline in southern Italy is notoriously hard to reach. But now the area is set to have its own airport, called Salerno Costa d’Amalfi, which is planned to be in operation from July this year.

The airport isn’t brand new, it was built in 1926 and was previously used as a military air base, flying school, firefighting hub and a private airport. It operated as a commercial hub between 2007 and 2016 and thereafter was out of operation. But now it will get a new lease of life by hosting commercial flights once again.

Italy's 'dazzling' Amalfi Coast, one of the most Instagrammable holiday hotpots, will be easier to travel to this summer as an airport is set to open. (Photo: Boris Stroujko - stock.adobe.com)

It is expected that from July 2024, commercial flights by Volotea, a Spanish airline, are expected to fly to and from the airport. The airport is around 45km away from the town of Amalfi and around 21km away from the city of Salerno.

Holidaymakers will be able to catch flights to Nantes in France and Cagliari in Sardinia will begin in July, followed in September with flights to Verona and Catania. The plan is for more than one airline to operate at the airport but upgrades will be needed which will be carried out gradually.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The CNN reports that so far the runway has been extended by 2,000 metres (6,562 feet) and aircraft stands and facilities have been added. Re-development is set to continue over the next few years, with a new passenger terminal due to be built by 2026-2027 using natural and sustainable materials.

It is believed that the airport will welcome six million people to the Amalfi Coast each year by 2043 and will help to relieve the pressure on Naples’ International Airport. Currently the best way to reach the Amalfi Coast is by flying to the closest airport, Naples. The flight there takes approximately two hours and 45 minutes.