Many people’s New Year resolutions will include being more independent and confident in their own company and doing more activities that are just for them - like travelling solo. As holidaymakers seek to challenge themselves more, there could be a rise in the number of people travelling alone.

Airline Wizz Air has compiled a list of the top European destinations for solo travellers, to help anyone looking for a bit of adventure this new year to make their decision about where to go, or where to go first, a little easier.

Solo travelling is the latest travel trend and Wizz Air has used TripAdvisor reviews for attractions and restaurants to determine which cities are the best destinations for those travelling alone. Speaking on the study, Andras Rado, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air said: "There is a lot to be said about the benefits of travelling on your own – from freedom of location to cheaper travel expenses.

“Of course, those choosing to go on holiday on their own want to ensure that the destinations they’re heading off to have plenty to keep them entertained, which is why we have collated a ranking of the best city destinations for solo travellers. One of the most reliable ways for travellers to gain information about the realities of travelling to a destination is through the experiences of other travellers that have been there before, which is why we know the importance of basing our ranking on reviews left by prior solo-travellers to ensure that these cities have the most to offer those jetting off alone.”

Airline Wizz Air has unveiled the top five European city destinations that are perfect for holidaymakers solo travelling this year (Credit: Wizz Air)

The best European destinations for solo travellers

Listed below are the top destinations in Europe for those who are looking to travel alone, according to Wizz Air.

1. Rhodes, Greece

Coming in first place was the Greek city of Rhodes, which saw 76% of its solo-traveller user reviews at 5-star. Of these, the city’s attractions received a majority of 5-star reviews (79%), alongside 73% of reviews for restaurants located within the city.

2. Split, Croatia

Next up in second place was the Croatian city of Split, which saw 73% of its solo-traveller user reviews at 5-star. Of these, the city’s attractions received a majority of 5-star reviews (81%), alongside 66% of reviews for restaurants located within Split.

3. Faro, Portugal

In joint third place with the next entry was the Portuguese city of Faro, which saw 67% of its solo-traveller user reviews at 5-star. Of these, the city’s attractions received a majority of 5-star reviews (74%), alongside 59% of reviews for restaurants located within the city.

4. Istanbul, Türkiye

In joint third place with Faro was the Turkish city of Istanbul, which also saw 67% of its solo-traveller user reviews at 5-star. Of these, the city’s attractions received a majority of 5-star reviews (64%), alongside 71% of reviews for the city’s restaurants.

5. Florence, Italy