Booking.com has unveiled its top 10 trending holiday destinations to book for 2024 - from retreats to cultural capitals. (Photo: Getty Images)

Looking to book your holiday for 2024 but unsure on which destination to choose? Booking.com has unveiled to NationalWorld its top 10 trending destinations from under-the-radar retreats to rising cultural capitals.

For each go-to destination there are suggestions for where to stay and what to do. Booking.com’s annual Travel Predictions research found that almost three quarters of UK travellers feel more alive than ever on holiday, transporting them out of autopilot and into their best life.

The destinations included in the top 10 list had to be in the top 1,000 most booked on Booking.com between 1 August 2022 and 31 July 2023. The final list was then sorted by year-over-year increase.

Listed are the top 10 destinations to book for your holiday in 2024, according to Booking.com’s latest research.

What are the best holiday destinations for 2024?

Beppu, Japan

In 2024, water-centric travel is poised to become the hottest trend in tourism. The spa resort city of Beppu along the southern coast of Kyushu Island is a must-visit. It is nestled between Beppu Bay and dramatic volcanic mountains and is home to more natural hot springs than anywhere else in the country. Visitors looking to immerse themselves in Japanese bathing culture can replenish in nutrient-rich water, sand, steam and even mud baths, or head to the ‘Hells of Beppu,’ a collection of eight spectacular geothermal springs from hot bubbling mud to a geyser shooting off every 30 minutes.

Where to stay: Set in the enchanting hills of Beppu, the family-run Terrace Midoubaru is an authentic stay with its own secluded onsen. Overlooking the steaming city, every room in this soothing design-led inn comes with an open-air bath and private terrace, enveloped by breathtaking views.

Vlorë, Albania

The jewel of the Balkans, Albania is the trending beach escape for 2024 due to its azure waters, impressive mountains, and affordability for all types of travellers. Tucked away in the southwest is the underrated seaside gem of Vlorë, the starting point of the Albanian Riviera and a great base for road trips to explore up and down this sunny coast. By day, visitors can stroll along the palm tree-lined promenade, revive in Narta Lagoon, or enjoy a boat trip to the small but stunning Bay of Grama. By night, this historic city comes alive in the vibrant old town bustling with boutique shops and eateries.

Where to stay: Positioned right on a private crescent-shaped cove, the incredible Inn Hotel offers guests exclusive beach access and complimentary sun loungers. Guests won’t want to miss the delicious traditional and Italian fare served al fresco in the hotel gardens.

Mérida, Mexico

Famed for its tropical rainforests and spiritual beliefs, there’s something about Mérida that draws travellers searching for soul-stirring experiences. Perfect for those wanting to find peace and healing in an ever-hectic world, visitors can explore the ancient wisdom and culture of the Mayans. A Chichen Itza and Cenote Tour includes round-trip transport to discover this UNESCO World Heritage site, and the impressive sinkholes formed by collapsed caverns.

Where to stay: Set in landscaped gardens, the romantic Casa Lecanda Boutique Hotel is a luxe Neoclassical villa located close to the heart of Mérida. The therapeutic stay offers a variety of services from pampering spa treatments to healing yoga sessions and a stylish wine and tequila bar.

Portland, Oregon, United States

The slogan ‘Keep Portland Weird’ encapsulates the quirky and open-minded nature of Oregon’s largest city which embraces local communities and regenerative experiences. Celebrated as one of the greenest cities in the US, this stimulating city is known for its cutting-edge sustainable architecture such as the Natural Capital Centre which has floors made out of recycled rubber tires. Cycling is a fantastic way to zip around, with a 315-mile (507 km) matrix of bicycle lanes that run through leafy parks and vibrant gardens.

Where to stay: In the creative neighbourhood of Kerns, the Tiny Digs - Hotel of Tiny Houses promotes Portland’s weird and wonderful attitude to life. Individually themed cabins and quirky miniature houses are within walking distance of bike rental shops and cafes serving the city’s famous donuts for the ultimate sugar hit.

Valkenburg, Netherlands

The pretty city of Valkenburg in the province of Limburg will reinvigorate any visitor. Although lovely all year round, travellers can truly step into a festive fairytale in the winter here. This adorable city is famed for its marlstone caves, including the Velvet Cave that dates back to the Middle Ages and is made up of secret escape routes connected to Valkenburg Castle.

Where to stay: Château St. Gerlach, nestled in the Geul Valley and just a short drive or train ride outside the city, offers a grand country-chic stay in a former 15th-century monastery. In summer, guests can delight in lush herb gardens, a delightful vineyard, and fragrant rose gardens.

Buenos Aires, Argentina

A new crop of chefs and restaurateurs pioneering fresh culinary concepts is breathing new life into Argentina’s cosmopolitan capital city. Foodies heading to Buenos Aires are in for a treat in 2024 with new-wave Michelin-star restaurants serving Argentine fare with futuristic twists, bustling street-food strips in backstreet alleys, trendy vegan bakeries, and a resurgence of authentic indigenous dishes.

Where to stay: In the trendy Puerto Madero neighbourhood, Hotel Madero Buenos Aires boasts a revitalising rooftop spa with panoramic views – an advantageous spot to soak up the famous fiery sunsets in this flat city.

Chemnitz, Germany

The under-the-radar city of Chemnitz is a destination to keep an eye on in 2024. Steeped in culture and history yet often overshadowed by neighbouring cities Dresden and Leipzig, the spotlight will be on this named European Capital of Culture for 2025. In a region already packed with hilltop castles and flamboyant baroque palaces, expect large-scale exhibitions showcasing sculptures, Romantic-era paintings, textiles, and crafts, along with a string of enlivening music and arts festivals.

Where to stay: Housed in a stately redbrick building, the industrial-chic Alexxanders Hotel & Boardinghouse is located in the centre of Chemnitz within walking distance of iconic landmarks such as the Karl Marx monument. The rich industrial history of the city and nearby nature were the inspiration behind the design of this hotel.

Rotorua, New Zealand

Pristine lakes and rivers, dramatic volcanic landscapes, and adrenaline-packed adventures await visitors to this remarkable city in the North Island of New Zealand. Set on the southern shore of its namesake lake, Rotorua is renowned for its steaming geysers, bubbling mud pools and indigenous Māori culture, all sure to invigorate visitors. For travellers wanting to experience it all, the Rotorua City and Lakes Tour offers a trip around the city’s landmarks, native forests and crater lakes.

Where to stay: For lake-edge living at its best, Koura Lodge is a high-end B&B with refined rooms, each with a private veranda overlooking Lake Rotorua without a whiff of the city’s sulphur-rich air.

Panglao, Philippines

Panglao is a tiny tropical island in the Bohol Sea, famed for its white sandy beaches, world-class diving locations and abundance of outdoor activities. This hidden gem is a slice of paradise, and ideal for travellers who want to enjoy the replenishing natural wonders of laidback island life while preserving its ecological integrity. The most popular resort on the island is Alona Beach, known for its lively nightlife, or its more mellow neighbour Danao Beach is lined with coconut palms and the promise of smaller crowds.

Where to stay: Take pleasure in sustainable, laid-back island life at Amarela Resort, a destination in itself, and just a short drive to both Alona and Danao Beach. Guests can lounge around in a hammock on the private beach or relax poolside with a book from the resort’s library.

Cairns, Australia

For travellers looking for a destination that will truly make them feel alive in 2024, Cairns is a tropical playground for thrilling adventure. Its bustling backpacker scene and strip of open-air night markets and waterfront bars is the heartbeat of this thriving coastal city located on the northernmost part of Queensland and the gateway to two UNESCO World Heritage sites – the iconic Great Barrier Reef and the Wet Tropics rainforest.