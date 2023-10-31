A fortnightly update of European destinations with the cheapest return flights in 2024 - according to Skyscanner

Looking for a cheap holiday destination in Europe? Skyscanner has revealed the places that have the cheapest flights and have seen plane ticket prices dropping over the last year.

The destinations include city spots and beach getaways with plenty of bargain flights available. According to Skyscanner, value for money remains a key factor for UK travellers with the cost of the hotel and flight being the biggest factors determining the destination. The company said over a quarter of UK travellers have budgeted to spend more on travel in 2024 compared to this past year.

On Thursday (26 October), the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced that passengers will be charged more per flight to fund the UK’s air traffic control system after the meltdown this summer that led to thousands of flights being cancelled. The average charge per passenger is set to rise by around 43p to £2.08 per flight, meaning more travellers will be looking for the cheapest flights possible. Tim Alderslade, chief executive of industry group AirlinesUK, told the Telegraph that passengers would “inevitably end up footing the bill” through higher ticket prices and the decision “cannot be justified”.

Listed are the top five destinations in Europe that have the cheapest flights at the moment. NationalWorld will keep this article updated every fortnight.

Cheap holiday destinations in Europe

1. Faro, Portugal

The price of flights to Faro has dropped by 24% over the last year according to Skyscanner’s research. Faro is the best-known city in Portugal’s Algarve region, which is known for its golf courses.

Faro is a culturally rich city boasting a variety of tourist attractions. On Skyscanner travellers can find return flights to Faro for under £40 in 2024 .

The price of flights to Faro has dropped by 24% over the last year. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

2. Nice, France

Flights to Nice have dropped by 19% according to Skyscanner. It is France’s second-largest city located on the French Riviera, the southeastern coast of France on the Mediterranean Sea at the foot of the French Alps.

The blue waters of the Cote d’Azur are the dramatic backdrop for elegant Nice. You can get a panoramic view of the whole city from atop Castle Hill, indulge in classic Provençal dishes and wines.

Travellers also have the opportunity to experience the French Riviera’s glitz and glamour by taking day trips to Saint Tropez and Monaco. Travellers can find flights to Nice in 2024 on Skyscanner for under £45 .

Flights to Nice have dropped by 19% according to Skyscanner. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

3. Zurich, Switzerland

According to Skyscanner, the price of a flight to the Swiss city fell by 11% over the last year. It is The largest city in Switzerland and is a major contemporary art and shopping destination.

It is an expensive city for Brits however the city offers a variety of day trips and sightseeing attractions to enjoy. Return flights to Zurich can be found for under £80 on Skyscanner .

The price of a flight to the Swiss city fell by 11% over the last year. (Photo: Getty Images)

4. Frankfurt, Germany

The price of a flight to Frankfurt fell by 9% over the past year. Frankfurt is a modern city in Germany that lies along the Main River and is home to businesses, skyscrapers and Europe’s third largest airport.

The price of a flight to Frankfurt fell by 9% over the past year. (Getty Images)