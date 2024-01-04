EasyJet holidays, TUI and On The Beach have revealed the warmest destinations to travel to in January and February and their best deals on offer

EasyJet holidays, TUI and On The Beach have revealed the warmest destinations to travel to in January and February and their best deals on offer. (Photo: Heritage Images/Getty Images)

As the New Year is now upon us and temperatures are forecast to drop, many will be looking for a quick summer escape this month and in February to get some much-needed sun. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicts that the number of passengers travelling by air will reach 4.7 billion in 2024, a jump from the 4.5 billion passengers who travelled in 2019.

In its latest survey 44% of respondents said that they will travel more in the next 12 months than in the previous 12 months. Only 7% said they will travel less.

NationalWorld has contacted popular airlines to understand which destinations are the warmest to travel to in January and February to help you book your getaway. The airlines have also provided their best holiday packages for these destinations to make it easier for holidaymakers to see what is available.

Listed are the airlines choices of which destinations are the warmest in January and February and their deals.

EasyJet Holidays

EasyJet told NationalWorld that its top-selling warm destinations for both January and February are Hurghada and Tenerife. Listed are its deals to these destinations - the prices are inclusive of its ‘BIGSALE’ promo.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Grand Muthu Golf Plaza Hotel & Spa in Tenerife on a Self Catering basis for £406 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Manchester on 24 January 2024.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4*Be Live Adults Only Tenerife in Tenerife on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £460 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 6 February 2024.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Hurghada Long Beach Resort in Hurghada on an All Inclusive basis for £470 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Luton on 27 February 2024.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Sunrise Aqua Joy Resort in Hurghada on an All Inclusive basis for £433 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 1 February 2024.

On the Beach

According to On the Beach, the warmest places to go this January and February are Turkey and Egypt. It said these destinations are where holidaymakers are almost guaranteed sunshine this winter. Temperatures in Turkey and Egypt can reach highs of 20C and can have almost eight hours of sunshine daily.

Zoe Harris, chief customer officer at On the Beach said: “Turkey and Egypt are two of the ‘hottest’ destinations for Brits right now in terms of popularity. With all year-round great weather and hotels offering great all-inclusive options they are fantastic options for a winter break. Having said that, if you’re looking further afield and you want some serious sun, then Dubai and Mexico can reach highs of 28 degrees Celsius. You can really top up your tan on these long haul jollies!”

Listed are the deals it is offering to these destinations.

Turkey: A seven night, all-inclusive stay at The Port River Hotel and Spa in Antalya Turkey, including flights, leaving from London Luton on Thursday 22 February costs just £242pp. With five pools and located just 300m from the beach it makes for a perfect winter holiday.

Egypt: A seven night, all-inclusive stay at the Paradise Abu Soma Resort in Hurghada, Egypt, including flights, leaving from London Gatwick on Thursday 22 February costs just £339pp. The hotel has its own private beach and heated swimming pool giving you the best of both worlds as you relax in the sun.

Dubai: A seven night, all-inclusive stay at the Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, including flights leaving from Manchester Airport on Friday 16 February is only £872pp. Situated on the prestigious Al Marjan Island, it is the biggest Hampton by Hilton hotel in the world and even has an elevated infinity pool with views of the Arabian Gulf.

Mexico: A seven night, all-inclusive stay at the Smart Cancun by Oasis in Riviera Maya, Mexico, including flights leaving from Manchester Airport on Tuesday 6 February is only £757pp. Located in the centre of Cancun, the smart Cancun Oasis offers fantastic accommodation, a stylish pool area and an indulgent on-site spa.

TUI

TUI told NationalWorld its popular warm destinations in January are Gran Canaria and Lanzarote. Listed are some of the deals it is offering.