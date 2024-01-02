Airlines are operating new flight routes from the UK to several destinations this year - take a look

Airlines are operating new flight routes from the UK to several destinations this year. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Several new flights routes from the UK will begin to operate this year allowing holidaymakers to jet off to a whole host of different destinations. The destinations include budget-friendly European cities, as well as beachy breaks from UK regional airports.

Corendon Airlines has planned hundreds of new flights while Jet2 will be launching hundreds of new flights from Liverpool's John Lennon Airport this year. Listed is a rundown of all of the airlines that are offering flights to new destinations this year - including when the flights launch and which destinations will be on offer.

Corendon Airlines

Corendon Airlines has planned hundreds of new flights between the UK and Turkey for this summer. New services will be added from several UK airports to Turkey’s Dalaman and Antalya regions.

The airline will see 27 flights per week between the UK and Turkey later in the year. Flights will operate from airports like London Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Bristol and Glasgow.

Jet2

Holiday operator Jet2 will be launching hundreds of new flights from Liverpool's John Lennon Airport this year. Flights will start on 28 March 2024, and include seven exclusive routes from Liverpool including Madeira in Portugal, Gran Canaria and Menorca in Spain, Rhodes, Zante and Paphos in Greece and Bourgas, Bulgaria.

Ryanair

Ryanair will launch new routes in 2024 from Norwich Airport starting from spring. It will begin flying to the three new destinations of Alicante, Faro and Malta from 1 April, running on both Mondays and Fridays.

British Airways

The airline will be launching new London Gatwick routes to Agadir in Morocco. Flights will start from March 2024. It will also launch UK to Abu Dhabi flights from London Heathrow in April 2024.

WestJet

Canadian airline WestJet is launching new flights from the UK to the province of Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada. The London Gatwick to St John's route will go live from 1 May.

Global Airlines

The brand new carrier, Global Airlines, will begin flying direct between the UK and the US after launching last summer. The new airline will operate transatlantic flights from London to New York and Los Angeles from spring 2024.

