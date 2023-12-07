EasyJet has unveiled its best holiday deals of the week from Birmingham and Southampton airports to new destinations

EasyJet has unveiled its best holiday deals of the week from Birmingham and Southampton airports to new destinations. (Photo: Getty Images)

Budget airline easyJet has announced it will be flying to new destinations next year from Southampton and Birmingham Airports. The new package holidays will depart from the airports next year, perfect for those already looking to secure their 2024 getaway.

One of the destinations includes the 4* Sandos Griego in Spain’s Costa Del Sol where holidaymakers have access to a variety of cafés, buffet stations, bars and à la carte restaurants on site. EasyJet said holidaymakers will find “everything they desire” at this “mighty stylish hotel”. Another family luxury holiday is the 5* Aurora Oriental Resort in Egypt’s Sharm el Sheikh. EasyJet said this hotel is a “hard one to beat, thanks to its lounger-lined private beach, trio of crystal blue swimming pools and its very own health club”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside the holidays, the airline is also offering deals on its flights from the two airports. Listed are its best holiday package deals of the week from Southampton and Birmingham Airport, and its best flight deals.

EasyJet has unveiled its best holiday deals of the week from Birmingham and Southampton airports to new destinations. (Photo: Getty Images)

EasyJet holidays deals of the week

4* Hotel Da Vinci Milano in Milan

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Hotel Da Vinci Milano in Milan on a Room Only basis for £228 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from Birmingham on 22 April 2024.

4* Sandos Griego in Costa Del Sol

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Sandos Griego in Costa Del Sol on an All Inclusive basis for £432 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Birmingham on 21 March 2024.

3* Ramada Encore Geneve in Geneva

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 3* Ramada Encore Geneve in Geneva on a Room Only basis for £330 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Southampton on 21 March 2024.

3* Montemar in Costa Blanca

Advertisement

Advertisement

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Montemar in Costa Blanca on a Half Board basis for £522 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Southampton on 31 March 2024.

5* Aurora Oriental Resort in Sharm el Sheikh

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Aurora Oriental Resort in Sharm el Sheikh on an All Inclusive basis for £462 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Birmingham on 9 April 2024.

3* Sun City Apartments in Antalya

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Sun City Apartments in Antalya on a Self Catering basis for £299 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Birmingham on 18 March 2024.

3* Hotel Borges Chiado in Lisbon

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 3* Hotel Borges Chiado in Lisbon on a Self Catering basis for £252 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from Birmingham on 20 March 2024.

EasyJet holidays flight deals of the week

Advertisement

Advertisement

For those looking for flights only, easyJet is also offering great value flight deals across the airline’s unrivalled network from just £26.99, including:

Birmingham to Paris from £26.99

Birmingham to Geneva from £28.99*

Birmingham to Milan from £29.99*

Birmingham to Amsterdam and Faro from £31.99*

Birmingham to Berlin from £35.99*

Southampton to Alicante from £45.99*

Southampton to Majorca from £37.99*