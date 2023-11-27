Christmas staycation UK: Five work-friendly holiday homes perfect for both workers and holidaymakers this festive season
Sykes Holiday Cottages has rounded up a collection of holiday homes perfect for workers looking for a break-away but also a place to crack on with their to-do list
For many, working over the Christmas holidays can be tricky as we try to find quiet corners away from family and friends to crack through a to-do list. Workers can choose to swap their office for a desk with a view this holiday season as Sykes Holiday Cottages has rounded up a collection of holiday homes which are perfect for those looking for a break-away but also a place where they can work too.
From a quirky boathouse with panoramic riverside views in Cornwall to an eco-home nestled within acres of woodland in Scotland, there is something for everyone. For those looking to book a cosy getaway to those looking for a designated work space while on a festive staycation this Christmas, the listed staycations are perfect options to choose from.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Here are five work-friendly staycations you, your family and friends can book over the Christmas holidays. To book a work-cation you can visit www.sykescottages.co.uk, call 01244 617 683, or download the new Sykes Holiday Cottages app.
Oakenhurst – Golant, Cornwall
Price: Seven nights from 22nd December for £1,524
Sleeps: Two
Oakenhurst is a traditional boat house on the banks of the River Fowey in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. With breathtaking panoramic riverside views right from the resident vintage writing desk, work-cationers won’t want to leave whilst couples can enjoy a variety of modern comforts, including a coffee machine, underfloor heating and roll top bath. Kayaks are available for hire to explore the river, or the local pub, Fishermans Arms, offers a delicious menu of home cooked fare, including lasagne, burgers, and Cornish baked goods.
Na Clamhanan – Rafford, Moray
Price: Seven nights from 23rd December for £920
Sleeps: Four
Na Clamhanan is a brand-new eco-build nestled within two acres of woodland in Moray. Built with all natural materials and powered by an air sourced heat pump, the property blends perfectly with its surroundings and guests can watch the local wildlife from the first floor balcony, spotting buzzards, deer, owls, and hares.
A great space for young families, children can play outdoors whilst parents catch up on work in the study area, which is equipped with a desk and shelving. During the day, families can explore the sandy beaches along Moray’s coast, or try their hand at the mountain bike and cyclist trails. The fishing village of Findhorn, which offers a natural marina, pubs and an award-winning slow food café, is also nearby.
9 Dart Marina – Dartmouth, Devon
Price: Seven nights from 30th December for £2,064
Sleeps: Four
Advertisement
Advertisement
9 Dart Marina sits on the edge of the River Dart in Dartmouth and with the West Country's most sought-after locations right on the doorstep, guests won’t need to travel far in between working. The second-floor apartment is luxuriously decorated, featuring a multi-room music system, a balcony overlooking the river, and a state-of-the-art kitchen with integrated appliances. A staircase leads to the apartment’s study, which provides a quiet room for those working.
Dartmouth is located within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and is close to the coast, where there are many cycling and walking routes to enjoy, including the South West Coast Path and the Dart Valley Trail. The town is also home to a stunning waterfront and streets lined with boutique shops for finding a new outfit to celebrate New Year.
Apple Tree Cottage – Burton Bradstock, Dorset
Price: Five nights from 23rd December for £973
Sleeps: Four
Apple Tree Cottage is a picture-perfect thatched roof cottage in the heart of Burton Bradstock. Working guests can get settled in the cosy study area of the sitting room, which is equipped with a log effect gas fire.
Hive Beach is a just short walk from the cottage, where guests can marvel at the dramatic cliffs and indulge in a variety of local food and drink at popular beach café, The Hive. Alternatively, the centre of Burton Bradstock has an array of pretty gardens, as well as a picturesque river.
Fairlight View – Sandgate, Kent
Price: Seven nights from 29th December for £1,090
Sleeps: Six
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fairlight View is a duplex apartment on the beachfront in Sandgate, Kent, where work-cationers can enjoy the sea air when they’re off duty. Views out to sea can be admired throughout the apartment, including by the large bay window in the sitting room where the lights of France can often be seen in the evening. Sandgate has a beach and an excellent array of shops, bars and eateries.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.