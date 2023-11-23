The Post Office has unveiled the top 10 European cities that offer the best-value Christmas market getaway. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

The best-value-for-money Christmas markets to visit in Europe have been unveiled. New research by the Post Office surveyed 12 destinations, contrasted prices for a two-night break in the Christmas market season including flights or Eurostar journeys, transfers, meals plus festive essentials like mulled wine and cakes.

Before we reveal the cheapest Christmas market break in Europe, the research found that Vienna in Austria remains the most expensive city for a Christmas market break, while Copenhagen in Denmark is the second most expensive. The research also found that prices have fallen in half the cities it surveyed with the biggest falls being in Stockholm and Prague.

Every winter, the centre of Prague hosts a Christmas market in the Old Town Square. But it is also home to several smaller markets too, including one in Republic Square and another in Na Kampě Square by the Charles Bridge in Lesser Town.

Listed are the cheapest Christmas markets breaks in Europe - with number one starting with the cheapest option.

Which European destinations are the cheapest for a Christmas market break?

The Post Office’s study looked at the price of four cups of coffee, two three-course meals for two with a bottle of wine, two return airport transfers, four glasses of festive drink, four Christmas cake pieces, two nights in a B&B and flights/Eurostar for two.

1. Riga, Latvia: £505

The Post Office Travel Money Christmas Markets Barometer found that overall, Latvia’s capital Riga is the cheapest on the scene, or at least of the 12 European cities looked at for the fifth consecutive annual report. The price tag of £506 for a two-night Riga break for two people – comprising return flights, B&B, accommodation, airport-city centre transfers, two evening meals for two with wine, coffee and festive drinks and snacks at the Christmas market – is marginally lower than last year (down 1%) and almost 10% cheaper than Stockholm, its closest competitor.

Riga’s win is the result of low cost flights and competitively priced accommodation rather than prices on the ground because the city was ranked only sixth cheapest for meals and drinks.

2. Stockholm, Sweden: £559

At just under £600, Stockholm is a surprise runner-up in this year’s barometer. Although meals and drinks remain expensive compared to its Eastern European competitors, a 9.4% rise in sterling’s value against the Swedish kronor has helped reduce prices for these items.

3. Croatia, Zagreb: £559

Third-placed Zagreb’s costs are only 10p higher than Stockholm. Prices in the Croatian capital seem unaffected by the country’s change in currency from the kuna to the euro

4. Prague, Czechia: £640

A two-nights' B&B accommodation and direct flights, or a Eurostar for two, to this destination would set you back £444.

5. Tallinn, Estonia: £663

Four glasses of mulled wine, punch or glühwein at the Christmas market in Talin costs £19.60 - a lot more than the £13.70 in Prague.

6. Budapest, Hungary: £713

A two-nights' B&B accommodation and direct flights, or a Eurostar for two, to this destination would set you back a whopping £527 - making it one of the more expensive places to stay. However, four glasses of mulled wine, punch or glühwein at the Christmas market would only cost £11.83.

7. Lille, France: £739

Lille in northern France has a lovely Christmas market that is surprisingly good value. If you're planning of making a weekend of it, hopping on the Eurostar and whizzing from London takes just an hour and a half, and will set two people back £532 return with two nights in a B&B included, according to the latest research from the Post Office.

The price of four cups of coffee, two three-course meals for two with a bottle of wine, four glasses of seasonal grog and bits of festive cake, as well as airport transfers, remains steady compared to last year at £207. The city's market runs from the last week of November to the end of December.

8. Krakow, Poland: £755

Krakow (£756) is far cheaper on the ground, with meals and drinks for two days costing just £144 compared with £199 in Riga. However, a scarcity of pre-Christmas flights has made the cost of travel far more expensive this year. As a result, barometer costs are up by nearly 16% and the Polish city has dropped to eighth place in the barometer table from third a year ago.

9. Berlin, Germany: £768

Accommodation in Berlin would cost around £570 for two people for two nights which makes up the most of this cost for a Christmas market break.

10. Salzburg, Austria: £846