Britain's biggest and most popular Christmas markets will soon return

Winchester Christmas Market will soon open for 2023

The nights are drawing in and the sound of jingle bells are in the air.

Santa is in the process of checking his list twice and working out who has been naughty or nice. The elves are preparing the toys and feeding the reindeer.

The John Lewis advert can only be a few days away and it will soon be pantomime season (oh yes it will!) Twinkling lights will soon illuminate high streets and wine will start to be mulled.

But what about the Christmas markets? When can you expect them to open in 2023?

Here's all you need to know:

When do Christmas markets open in the UK?

Most seasonal markets will start to open in early-to-mid November or even December in some places. The exact dates will vary from location to location.

The major Christmas markets across the UK have confirmed their start and end dates. Here's when they will open:

Winter Wonderland, London

Hyde Park will once again be transformed into a Christmas wonderland in 2023. It will open on Friday, 17 November this year and it will remain open until Monday, 1 January 2024.

Edinburgh Christmas market

The magical festive markets in the Scottish capital will run for seven weeks, it has been confirmed. Edinburgh Christmas Markets will open on Friday, 17 November and run until Saturday, 6 January 2024.

Manchester Christmas market

The famous Manchester markets will have their grand opening on Friday, 10 November - just a few days from now. They will remain open until Friday, 21 December just before the big day, so make sure you don't get caught out.

Birmingham Christmas market

The festive spirit is already well and truly alive in Birmingham. The markets opened on Thursday, 3 November and will run until Sunday, 24 December.

Leeds Christmas markets

The Christmas markets will return to Leeds this festive season. They will open on Friday, 24 November and run until Friday, 22 December.

Glasgow Winterfest

The Scottish city will be transformed into a winter wonderland this festive season. It will run from Saturday, 25 November and will shut on Thursday, 4 January 2024.

Winchester Christmas market

This German-style market in the ancient Hampshire city is one of the most popular in the UK. Winchester Christmas Market will open on Friday, 17 November and run until Thursday, 21 December.

York Christmas market

The festive markets in York will kick-off on Thursday, 16 November, it has been confirmed. The markets will remain open until Friday, 22 December - closing just a few days before Christmas.

Bath Christmas market

The picturesque markets will spread across Bath throughout the festive season. They will run from Thursday, 23 December until Sunday, 10 December - so mark the dates in your calendar to avoid disappointment!