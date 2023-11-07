Elf the Musical 2023: London, Brighton, Manchester, Newcastle, Leeds & Bournemouth tour dates - how to get tickets
Elf the Musical is going on tour across the UK, running throughout the Christmas season - here's how to get tickets
Buddy the Elf is returning to the UK to spread some Christmas cheer this year. The North Pole's biggest lover of Yuletide will be taking to the stage in London and other major cities over the coming months. He has made the long trip south from Santa's workshop to make the festive season shine even brighter.
Fans will be able to watch the acclaimed musical adaption of Elf live in the West End all the way through to the New Year. The stage show will also be hitting the road and travelling to arenas across the UK.
Elf the Musical turns Will Farrell's hit 2003 Christmas film into an equally beloved musical. The show shares the same story as the movie but includes original music. Here's all you need to know:
When and where is Elf the Musical in London?
The hit seasonal musical will be returning to the West End for Christmas 2023, it has been confirmed. It returns to London’s Dominion Theatre for a second consecutive year to sprinkle festive cheer on the capital. Elf the Musical will run from November 15 until January 6 at the venue. The full address for the theatre is: 268-269 Tottenham Ct Rd, London W1T 7AQ.
How long is Elf the Musical?
The musical version of the beloved Christmas film Elf will run for approximately 2 hours 30 minutes, including a 15 minute interval. The stage show is actually longer than the original film's 96 minute run time.
What are the show and door times?
The Dominion Theatre has confirmed that there will be evening performances starting at 7.30pm Monday to Saturday - during the whole of the musical's run. There are also matinee showings at 2.30pm on Thursdays and Saturdays.
What are Elf the Musical tour dates?
If you are unable to make it to London or the West End there is good news as Elf the Musical is hitting the road. Fans of the film will be able to catch performances of the hit stage show in other major cities over the Christmas period.
The tour dates are as follows:
- 15 December - The BIC, Bournemouth
- 16 December - The BIC, Bournemouth
- 23 December - AO Arena, Manchester
- 24 December - AO Arena, Manchester
- 27 December - First Direct Arena, Leeds
- 28 December - First Direct Arena, Leeds
- 30 December - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- 31 December - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- 5 January - Brighton Centre, Brighton
- 6 January - Brighton Centre, Brighton
Elf the Musical songs
Elf the Musical has music from Matthew Sklar and lyrics from Chad Beguelin. The book for the musical was written by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan. The songs are as follows:
Act One
- Overture — Orchestra
- Christmastown — Santa, Buddy, Company
- World's Greatest Dad — Buddy
- In the Way — Deb, Walter, Emily, Company
- Sparklejollytwinklejingley — Buddy, Store Manager, Company
- I'll Believe in You — Michael and Emily
- In the Way (reprise) — Emily and Walter
- Just Like Him — Buddy, Deb, Company
- A Christmas Song — Buddy, Jovie, Company
- I'll Believe in You (reprise) — Buddy and Company
Act Two
- Entr'acte — Orchestra
- Nobody Cares About Santa — Fake Santas, Store Manager, Buddy
- Never Fall in Love — Jovie
- There Is a Santa Claus — Michael and Emily
- The Story of Buddy the Elf — Buddy, Michael, Walter, Emily, Deb, Chadwick, Matthews, Mr. Greenway, Company
- Nobody Cares About Santa (reprise) — Santa
- A Christmas Song (reprise) — Jovie, Buddy, Emily, Michael, Walter, Company
- Finale — Company
Elf the Musical tickets
Ticketmaster is selling tickets for the shows in London and also the tour dates across the country this festive season. Availability is "good" for a number of dates including the stops in Manchester. Prices range from £27.50 and upwards depending on seats, dates and availability. For the shows in London tickets are selling fast for many of the shows in November - and can be purchased from the venue's website.