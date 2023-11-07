Productions of The Nutcracker will be taking place across the country this Christmas

Tickets are on sale for Northern Ballet’s acclaimed production of The Nutcracker. Photo by Kyle Baines

The Nutcracker is a festive classic and productions have been announced across the UK.

Taking a trip to see Tchaikovsky's iconic ballet is a Christmas tradition for many people. If you are planning on checking it out for the first or 100th time, you will want to make sure you can find a production near you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The English National Ballet, Northern Ballet and more have already announced plans for The Nutcracker this festive season. Shows will be taking place in London, Birmingham, Leeds and other major cities.

Here's all you need to know:

Where can I watch The Nutcracker in 2023?

English National Ballet and the Royal Opera House are among the companies putting on productions of The Nutcracker this festive season. But there will be versions of the classic ballet across the nation throughout December.

London

English National Ballet

The company will be putting on a production of The Nutcracker this Christmas. It will be held at the London Coliseum from 14 December until 7 January 2024.

The show will last two hours and have an interval. For information on tickets and how to book - visit English National Ballet's website.

Tickets on sale for Northern Ballet’s acclaimed production of The Nutcracker. Photo by Kyle Baines

Royal Opera House

Advertisement

Advertisement

A production of The Nutcracker will be held at the Royal Opera House this festive season. It will run from 6 December until 13 January 2024.

Prices range from £5 to £160 for the performances. For information on how to book visit Royal Opera House's website.

Birmingham

Birmingham Hippodrome

Sir Peter Wright's production of The Nutcracker will come to the Hippodrome in Birmingham this festive season. It will run from 17 November until 9 December.

It will run for approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes including an interval. Prices start at £25 and for more information on how to book visit the Hippodrome's website.

Leeds

Leeds Grand Theatre

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Northern Ballet are putting on a production of The Nutcracker in Leeds this Christmas. It will run from 29 November until 10 December.

There are afternoon and evening performances of the ballet - starting at 2pm or 7pm. For more information about it and how to book tickets visit Northern Ballet's website.

Manchester

Nerubashenko Ballet presents The Nutcracker

This production of The Nutcracker will take place at Opera House Manchester but it will not take place during the festive season. It is scheduled for Saturday, 20 January 2024 - well into the New Year.

For more information about tickets and how to book visit ATG Tickets' website.

Southampton

English National Ballet

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ENB will be bringing their production of The Nutcracker to Southampton's Mayflower Theatre. The show will run from 29 November to 2 December.

It features over 100 dancers and musicians as well as beautiful sets and Tchaikovsky’s popular score played live. For information on how to book visit English National Ballet's website.

How to find a production near me?