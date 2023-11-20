Jet2 has added more flights and holidays to several holiday hotspots next summer from eight airports across the UK

Jet2 has added more flights and holidays to several holiday hotspots next summer from eight airports across the UK. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Jet2 has announced a huge expansion of its flights and destinations for next summer. The airline said its expansion is across eight UK airports to 24 sunshine destinations including Lanzarote, Dubrovnik, Fuerteventura, and Ibiza.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said more flights and holidays have been put on sale due to holidaymakers flocking to book some late summer sun. The UK’s largest tour operator and leading leisure airline have added almost 70,000 extra seats for next summer.

The extra capacity has been added between late September and early November 2024 as the “late summer season” is “proving very popular”. Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are seeing strong and sustained demand for Summer 24 across the board, with the late summer season proving very popular. As the UK’s largest tour operator, we have reacted quickly to that demand by adding extra capacity from September through to November for Summer 24.

“With even more choice and flexibility to 24 sun destinations, we are giving holidaymakers plenty of opportunity to get away on our award-winning flights and holidays. By adding additional services to a host of destinations for the late summer season, we are giving customers exactly what they want, and we know just how much they will be jumping at the chance to get away and enjoy a last slice of summer sun.”

The extra capacity is on sale from eight UK airports. These include:

Belfast International

Birmingham

East Midlands

Edinburgh

Glasgow

Leeds Bradford

Manchester

Newcastle International Airports

Listed are the additional flights and destinations that will be added to each of the airports next summer.

Belfast International Airport

Additional services added to Ibiza in October, and Tenerife, Reus and Lanzarote in October and November.

Birmingham Airport

Extra capacity added to Palma (Majorca) in September, Menorca and Kalamata in September and October, Dubrovnik, Ibiza and Heraklion (Crete) in October, Antalya in October and November, and Rhodes in September, October and November.

East Midlands Airport

Additional services added to seven destinations – Reus in September and October, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Zante and Menorca in October, Palma (Majorca) in September, October and November and Tenerife in October and November.

Edinburgh Airport

Summer 24 expansion to ten destinations. This includes extra services to Corfu, Dubrovnik, Dalaman, Kos, Palma (Majorca) and Rhodes in October, Malaga and Faro (Algarve) in October and November, and Alicante and Bodrum in November.

Glasgow Airport

Additional services to Menorca, Palma (Majorca), Reus, Tenerife, Izmir, Alicante, Bodrum, Dalaman, Crete (Heraklion), Ibiza, Rhodes and Zante in October, Malaga in October and November, and Faro (Algarve) in November.

Leeds Bradford Airport

Expanded Summer 24 programme to five destinations, including additional capacity to Ibiza and Zante in October, and Reus, Tenerife and Girona in October and November.

Manchester Airport

Extra capacity added to nine destinations for Summer 24, including extra services to Halkidiki in September, Costa de Almeria in September and October, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Ibiza, Kalamata, Reus and Zante in October, and Gran Canaria in October and November.

Newcastle International Airport