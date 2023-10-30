A Jet2 flight heading to Spain from Leeds Bradford Airport was forced to return back after 45 minutes in the air due to “horrible noises”

A Jet2 flight heading to Spain from Leeds Bradford Airport was forced to return back after 45 minutes in the air due to “horrible noises”. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Emergency services swarmed a Jet2 plane at Leeds Bradford Airport on Sunday morning (29 October). The flight to Girona, Spain, took off from Leeds Airport at around 7.08am, was in the air for approximately 45 minutes and then had to land back at the airport.

Reports surfaced that “horrible noises” were heard coming from the aircraft. FlightRadar24 showed the flight LS255 plane flying in circles before it returned back to Leeds Airport.

On the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, a user said: "Horrible noise coming from Jet2 LS255 G-GDFM as it passed overhead departing from LBA just now. Now holding at 7000ft in the vicinity of the airfield." They added: "Landed OK now. Rumoured to be a bird strike. I thought it was a noisy prop plane going overhead.”

Ambulances were spotted on the runway however there were no injuries reported, passengers were safe and the flight landed safely. A spokesperson for LBA said: "We can confirm outbound flight LS255 GRO aborted take-off this morning, with emergency teams responding appropriately. The flight landed safely with no issues to passengers. The airport remains open as usual."

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We received a call at 7.24am on Sunday morning to request ambulance resources at Leeds Bradford Airport as a precautionary measure. A number of ambulance resources attended the airport, but were not required.”