Looking for a last minute holiday for after Christmas Day? Here are 11 deals on offer from On The Beach, TUI and easyJet. (Photo: Getty Images)

As the Christmas holidays draw closer and closer, some households may be thinking of jetting off on a last minute break to grab some winter sun. Despite cost of living pressures, the demand for travel is continuing to rise. Tui announced that its annual earnings have more than doubled as bookings are up 11%. It added that early indicators so far point to a strong summer season next year, with bookings up 13% and prices 4% higher.

NationalWorld has contacted holiday and airline giants to give you a round-up of their last-minute Christmas getaway deals. Destinations include the popular sunny hotspot Costa Del Sol in Spain, the romantic city of Paris and Amsterdam, rich in fascinating attractions and sights. The deals include flights mainly taking off on Boxing Day as dates such as these bring prices down. Seats are also cheaper on Christmas or New Year’s Day.

Listed are the last-minute Christmas deals from On The Beach, Tui and easyJet. If you are struggling to find a good deal then look no further!

On The Beach last-minute Christmas deals

On The Beach is offering a seven night all-inclusive stay at the Club Hotel Falcon in Antalya, Turkey leaving on 26 December with flights from Birmingham. This hotel has wonderful sea views of Laras cove, as it is located directly on the rocks of the cove.

It is an ideal pick for a family holiday and is within easy reach of the array of shops, restaurants, bars and nightlife of Antalya City. The price is from £673pp.

Seven night all-inclusive stay at the Hotel Gran Cervantes by Blue Sea, Torremolinos, Costa del Sol, Spain, leaving on 26 December with flights from Newcastle. The Hotel Gran Cervantes is close to some of the best Blue Flag beaches in Costa del Sol, and within walking distance of a number of shops, bars and seafront restaurants.

You’ll also find plenty of facilities on-site to keep you entertained, from a large outdoor pool and hammocks for lounging, to a Games Room and rooftop with breathtaking views. Prices start from £674pp.

Seven night bed and breakfast stay at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Ras Al Khaimah leaving on 26 December with flights from London Stansted. The Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Ras Al Khaimah is a wonderful city-based property situated close to Ras Al Khaimah Harbour, as well as local shops and restaurants.

This four-star property has great facilities, whether you are looking for a romantic break or an indulgent holiday with the family. Located in the mountainous state of Ras Al Khaimah, it’s the perfect place to enjoy a city break, all whilst sitting only an hour and a half’s drive from Dubai. Prices start from £1,364pp.

TUI last-minute Christmas getaway deals

Paris: from under £145 per person per night

TUI offers a three night city break to Paris, France staying at the 3T Best Western Hotel Le Montmartre Saint Pierre on a Room only basis. Prices start from £421pp and are based on two adults sharing a Double Superior Room. Flights depart from Bristol Airport on 26 December with hand luggage only.

Berlin: from under £115 per person per night

TUI offers a four night city break to Berlin, Germany staying at 3T+ Vienna House Easy Berlin on a Room only basis. Prices start from £449pp, based on two adults sharing a Comfort Twin Room. Flights depart from Manchester Airport on 26 December with hand luggage only.

Barcelona: from under £125 per person per night

TUI offers a three night city break to Barcelona, Spain staying at the 4T Hotel Front Maritim on a Room only basis. Prices start from £366pp and are based on two adults sharing a Double Standard. Flights depart from London Gatwick Airport on 26 December with hand luggage only.

Tenerife: from under £145 per person per night

TUI offers a seven night package holdiay to Golf Del Sol, Tenerife staying at the 4T Alua Atlantico Golf on an All-inclusive basis. Prices start from £994pp, based on two adults sharing a Twin Room with Balcony. Flights depart from Edinburgh Airport on 29 December with 15kg of luggage per person.

Amsterdam: from under £135 per person per night

TUI offers a four night city break to Amsterdam, Netherlands staying at the 4T Xo Hotels Blue Tower on Room only basis. Prices start from £522pp, based on two adults sharing a Double Standard. Flights departing from London Gatwick Airport on 26 December with hand luggage only.

EasyJet last-minute Christmas holiday deals

Zaan Hotel Amsterdam Zaandam in Amsterdam

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Zaan Hotel Amsterdam Zaandam in Amsterdam on a Room Only basis for £313 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from Manchester on 26 December 2023.

4* Hilton Edinburgh Carlton in Edinburgh

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Hilton Edinburgh Carlton in Edinburgh on a Room Only basis for £235 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from Birmingham on 26 December 2023.

4* Two Hotel Berlin by Axel in Berlin

