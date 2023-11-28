Airlines have unveiled their best-selling and popular destinations for holidaymakers looking to book a winter city break

Airlines have unveiled their best-selling and popular destinations for holidaymakers looking to book a winter city break. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Winter city breaks are full of delights from fairy light-strewn streets, warming mulled drinks and and festive Christmas shopping to easier-to-get-into attractions. Whether you fancy a winter city break during the Christmas season or throughout the colder months, you will often benefit from cheaper prices and fewer tourists.

Despite the days being shorter in sunlight there are plenty of places that look their best in the dark, aglow with the twinkling of lights amid the frosty weather. There are a variety of destinations that holidaymakers can travel to enjoy a winter getaway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Airlines Jet2, easyJet and TUI have revealed to NationalWorld their best-selling winter city breaks ranging from Prague to Barcelona. Here we list all of the airlines' top destinations, helping you to decide on the location of your winter city break holiday.

Airlines have unveiled their best-selling and popular destinations for holidaymakers looking to book a winter city break. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

What are the best-selling winter city break destinations?

Jet2

Jet2’s best-selling winter city break destinations include Prague, Paris, Barcelona and Rome. Here are some of the packages the airline is offering.

Czech Republic, Prague

The airline is offering a 3 star Prague centre Superior, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Birmingham on 4th December. The price is £379 per person based on 2 sharing and includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

France, Paris:

The airline offers a 4 star Melia Paris La Defense, 3 nights room-only departing from Leeds Bradford on 15th December. The price is £349 per person based on 2 sharing and includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Spain, Barcelona

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jet2 offers a 3+ star Catalonia Park Putxet, 3 nights room-only departing from Manchester on 21st December. The price is £229 per person based on 2 sharing and includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Italy, Rome

The airline offers a 3 star Des Artistes, 3 nights room-only departing from Birmingham on 15th December. The price is £269 per person based on 2 sharing and includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

EasyJet

EasyJet’s top destination currently for a Christmas city break is Krakow in Poland. Krakow is the second-largest city in Poland and is ideal for a low-cost getaway loaded with attractions.

You could visit The Wawel Royal Castle, walk up Kanonicza Street, the oldest street in Krakow, or see St. Mary's Basilica. Here are some of the packages the airline is offering to Krakow

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Inx Design Hotel in Krakow on a Room Only basis for £372 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from London Gatwick on 15 December 2023.

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 5* Hotel Saski Krakow Curio collection by Hilton in Krakow on a Room Only basis for £467 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from London Gatwick on 15 December 2023.

TUI

Advertisement

Advertisement

TUI has listed its top destinations for winter city breaks.

New York

TUI offers 4-night holidays to New York staying at the 4T The Manhattan at Times Square Hotel on a room-only basis. Prices from £1044 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing a Double Standard Room, flights departing from London Heathrow airport on the 10 December, 23kg of hold luggage and transfers.

Amsterdam

The airline offers 4-night holidays to Amsterdam staying at the 4T Urban Lodge Hotel on a room-only basis. Prices from £264 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing a Standard Double Room and flights depart from Manchester Airport on the 12 December - including 23kg of hold luggage and transfers.

Dubai

TUI offers 7-night holidays to Dubai staying at the 3T Rove City Centre on a room-only basis. Prices from £1150 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing a Double Standard Room, flights departing from London Heathrow on the 12 December, 23kg of hold luggage and transfers.

Prague

Advertisement

Advertisement